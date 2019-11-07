International Development News
Development News Edition

New York lawyer is source of $500,000 paid to Trump attorney Giuliani

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 21:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 21:54 IST
New York lawyer is source of $500,000 paid to Trump attorney Giuliani
Image Credit: Wikimedia

A supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump paid the president's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani $500,000 on behalf of a company co-founded by a Ukrainian-American businessman who helped Giuliani investigate Trump's political rival Joe Biden, the supporter's lawyer told Reuters on Thursday.

Reuters first reported the payment https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-whistleblower-giuliani-excl/exclusive-trump-lawyer-giuliani-was-paid-500000-to-consult-on-indicted-associates-firm-idUSKBN1WU07Z last month but at the time Giuliani declined to disclose the exact source. He would only say that it was not foreign in origin and that it was payment for services he rendered to the company of the businessman, Lev Parnas. The payment attracted attention because of Parnas' role in helping Giuliani investigate former U.S. Vice President Biden, a contender for the Democratic presidential nomination in the 2020 election, and his son, Hunter Biden, who was a director of Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

Parnas was arrested last month on unrelated campaign finance charges. Charles Gucciardo, a personal injury lawyer from Long Island, paid the money to Giuliani Partners LLC, a management and consulting firm, on behalf of Fraud Guarantee, Parnas' company, according to Randy Zelin, a lawyer for Gucciardo. He said the money was a loan to the Boca Raton-based company, whose website says it aims to help clients "reduce and mitigate fraud."

"Mr. Gucciardo invested because he believed that Mr. Giuliani - the former Mayor of New York City; former United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York; and the first name in cybersecurity - was in front of, behind and alongside the company," Zelin said, adding that his client's politics are irrelevant. The New York Times first reported late on Wednesday that Gucciardo paid the $500,000.

Gucciardo gave $50,000 to a pro-Trump political action committee America First Action in June 2018. Zelin said the terms of agreements with Fraud Guarantee allow Gucciardo to convert the loan into an equity stake in the company.

Federal prosecutors are examining Giuliani's interactions with Parnas and another associate, Igor Fruman, who also was indicted on campaign finance charges, a law enforcement source told Reuters last month. Parnas and Fruman pleaded not guilty. The men are accused of making illegal donations to political candidates. The donations included a $325,000 contribution to America First Action, according to the indictment.

Giuliani is a central figure in a Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into whether Republican Trump abused his office for political gain when he pressed Ukraine to investigate the Bidens. Neither Giuliani nor one of his lawyers https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-giuliani-lawyer/trumps-personal-lawyer-giuliani-hires-his-own-attorneys-idUSKBN1XG2WH, Robert Costello, immediately responded to a request for comment. Lawyers for Parnas and Fruman did not respond to requests for comment.

Also Read: Top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine says Burisma probe sought to hurt Joe Biden

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Cyclone 'Bulbul' to bring heavy rain; WB, Odisha prepare to

With the cyclone Bulbul over the Bay of Bengal set to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm, triggering heavy rain in parts of Odisha and West Bengal, the two states are bracing for the situation. The Met department said that the cycl...

Coal Ministry announces 300 pc hike in ex-gratia for fatal coal mine accidents

Minister of Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi on Thursday announced 300 per cent hike in ex-gratia amount -- from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh -- for fatal coal mine accidents. Paying tributes to the coal miners who laid down their lives in mine acc...

UPDATE 2-Trade optimism, upbeat earnings send European shares to 4-year peak

European shares rose for a fifth straight session on Thursday to hit fresh four year highs as investors cheered signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks and largely positive earnings reports from a host of companies. Shares of Siemens hi...

Schiff asks Republicans for witness requests in public impeachment inquiry hearings

Adam Schiff, the Democratic chairman of the U.S. House intelligence panel, has asked Republicans to submit witness requests by Saturday ahead of next weeks public hearings for the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.Schiff, in a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019