Baghel-led farmer delegation to request Centre to give permission for rice procurement from Chhattisgarh for central pool

Thousands of farmers will be heading for New Delhi on November 13 under the leadership of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to request the Central government to procure rice from Chhattisgarh for the central pool.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Thousands of farmers will be heading for New Delhi on November 13 under the leadership of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to request the Central government to procure rice from Chhattisgarh for the central pool. Baghel will also be addressing massive public gatherings at Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has requested farmers, agriculture-related unions and businessmen to write letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to procure rice from Chhattisgarh for the central pool. These letters would be taken in trucks with the procession of farmers to be handed over to the Prime Minister. The Chief Minister will be addressing numerous farmer gatherings in the states on the way to Delhi to inform the masses about the work being done for farmer welfare in Chhattisgarh, garnering support for farmers of his state and their cause, read a statement from Chhattisgarh CMO.

All the parties have also extended support to the state government's demand for paddy procurement at Rs 2500 per quintal and procurement of rice from Chhattisgarh for the central pool. Farmer unions and farmers have also extended support for state government's stand, the statement added. As per the decision taken by the Central government in 2014, rice will not be procured from state governments that provide a bonus against paddy procurement at the support price.

"But despite the decision, the provision was slackened for the last two years and rice was being procured from Chhattisgarh for the central pool. Keeping this in view, Chhattisgarh government has requested Prime Minister to slacken the provision for the year 2019-20 as well and procure 32 lakh metric tons of rice from Chhattisgarh, because inflow of large quantity of paddy is expected this year," the statement read. It added that letters were also written to Prime Minister and Union Food Minister, but a letter of disagreement was received from them in response, stating that procurement of paddy at Rs 2500 would disturb the market.

Baghel said that procurement of paddy at Rs 2500 per quintal in Chhattisgarh has led to the flourishing of the market. Chhattisgarh government desired to procure paddy at Rs 2500 per quintal this year as well, in the larger interest of the farmers. This year, the inflow of nearly 85 lakh metric tons of paddy procurement is expected. The Chief Minister said that the state government kept its promise of procuring paddy at Rs 2500 per quintal from farmers in the year 2018-19. This year also paddy will be procured at Rs 2500 per quintal. (ANI)

