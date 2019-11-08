International Development News
Development News Edition

Senior U.S. diplomat says Giuliani conducted a smear campaign

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 02:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 02:02 IST
Senior U.S. diplomat says Giuliani conducted a smear campaign
Image Credit: Wikimedia

A top U.S. diplomat told congressional investigators that President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani conducted a "campaign of full of lies and incorrect information" against Marie Yovanovitch before she was recalled from her post as ambassador to Ukraine, according to a transcript of his testimony released on Thursday. "His assertions and allegations against former Ambassador Yovanovitch were without basis, untrue, period," the diplomat, George Kent, told lawmakers during a closed-door session on Oct. 15 as part of their impeachment probe of Trump.

Kent, who had served as a top diplomat in Ukraine, also said he was subject to attacks by Giuliani and was told to "keep his head down" by a senior State Department official.

Also Read: GOP stands by Trump, gingerly, after diplomat's testimony

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

Cyclone Bulbul may intensify as it gets closer to India; see Live tracker

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Reid Ryan, Nolan Ryan out of key positions with Astros

The Houston Astros shook up the front office on Thursday, removing Reid Ryan as team president of business operations and installing the owners son in the role. Later in the day, Hall of Fame member Nolan Ryan -- Reids father -- said he was...

Geodrill says two employees killed in Burkina Faso attack

Geodrill Limited said on Thursday two of its employees were killed, after an ambush near a Canadian-owned mine in Burkina Faso killed at least 37.The incident took place between Fada and Boungou in East Region of Burkina Faso on Wednesday. ...

FACTBOX-How the SEC is making life easier for corporate America

Under the Trump administration, the Securities and Exchange Commission SEC has taken more than two dozen measures - including trimming rules - that make life easier for corporate America, according to a Reuters analysis of SEC announcements...

US STOCKS-Dow, S&P 500 hit record closes as investors digest trade news

The Dow and SP 500 notched record closing highs on Thursday as the latest signs of progress in U.S.-China trade relations relieved investors, but a report raising fresh worries about the outlook for a deal limited the days gains.China said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019