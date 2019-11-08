Senior U.S. diplomat says Giuliani conducted a smear campaign

A top U.S. diplomat told congressional investigators that President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani conducted a "campaign of full of lies and incorrect information" against Marie Yovanovitch before she was recalled from her post as ambassador to Ukraine, according to a transcript of his testimony released on Thursday. "His assertions and allegations against former Ambassador Yovanovitch were without basis, untrue, period," the diplomat, George Kent, told lawmakers during a closed-door session on Oct. 15 as part of their impeachment probe of Trump.

Kent, who had served as a top diplomat in Ukraine, also said he was subject to attacks by Giuliani and was told to "keep his head down" by a senior State Department official.

