International Development News
Development News Edition

UK panel debates situation in Kashmir, calls for India-Pak dialogue

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 07:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 07:14 IST
UK panel debates situation in Kashmir, calls for India-Pak dialogue
Image Credit: ANI

The international community does have a role in diffusing the tension in Kashmir and an India-Pakistan dialogue could help arrive at a solution akin to the Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland, which allows a level of free exchange on both sides of the border, opined strategic experts in London over the Kashmir crisis on Thursday. Sir Mark Lyall Grant, National Security Advisor to former British Prime Ministers Theresa May and David Cameron as well as a former Representative of the UK at the UN, lamented the "missed opportunity" of such a solution during the talks between former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf in 2001.

"The political stars never quite aligned but a solution similar to the Northern Ireland Good Friday Agreement, with a soft border allowing locals to travel freely from one part of Kashmir to the other, will have to be the outcome of any peaceful solution," he noted. During a panel discussion entitled 'The Cost to Britain of the Kashmir Crisis: Is There a Solution?', organised by strategic advisory group CTD Advisors at Chatham House in London, Indian, Pakistani and British experts had a lively exchange against the backdrop of India's revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution.

"Nobody wants to see a further escalation in the region. We are on the cusp and brink of a much bigger crisis and the international community must stop being a fire brigade and intervene to find a peaceful solution," said Maleeha Lodhi, most recently Pakistan's Representative to the United Nations and also former high commissioner to the UK and ambassador to the US. While the diplomat was vehement that Pakistan stands ready to resume a bilateral dialogue with India, the issue of ISI-backed cross-border terrorism was constantly raised during the course of the discussion as an impediment to talks.

"What Prime Minister Modi has done [by revoking Article 370] is outrageous and preposterous and seems not to have a strategy, but the reason Pakistan has far less traction on this issue internationally is precise because of the role of the ISI and its sponsorship of state-funded terrorism," said Jack Straw, a former UK foreign secretary who has seen the situation up close in the aftermath of the terrorist attack on the Indian Parliament in 2001. Hitting hard at Pakistan, leading television journalist from India Nidhi Razdan said the country had orchestrated years of insurgency in the region after it failed to grab Kashmir repeatedly since 1948 and that the region had bled as a result of that cross-border terrorism.

"That Pakistan is a breeding ground for terrorists is acknowledged by none other than its Prime Minister, Imran Khan, who candidly said during a visit to the United States in July this year that there were 40 different militant groups operating within Pakistan. Therefore, serious concerns remain in India concerning terror groups operating from Pakistan," she said. On the internal dynamics in Jammu and Kashmir, Razdan was critical of the "unprecedented" communications curbs in the region since the revocation of Article 370 in August and expressed hope that India would live up to its own values as a democracy.

She said: "The Indian government maintains that ending the special status is all for the good of the people and for the development of the region. It's ironic that the people in whose name this has been done were not consulted at all. And that political leaders who carried the Indian flag all these decades are in detention. "All this hardly burnishes India's credentials as the world's largest democracy."

Abdurehman Chinoy, a London-based entrepreneur, said his company Chinoy Group decided to organize such a panel discussion in the UK because the South Asian community here is not only "dynamic and tolerant" but can also influence policy and ideas back home in India and Pakistan. Chinoy said: "We need to have a dialogue to resolve this Kashmir issue, so the South Asian community continues to live in a more friendly way outside India and Pakistan.

"My humble message to Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Khan is that both leaders represent around 1.5 billion people globally; while it is easy to head towards confrontation, the dialogue could definitely bring more stability and eventually prosperity in both countries."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Survivors cling to hope in Paradise, year after California's deadliest wildfire

For Earl Cummings, the psychological scars remain raw a year after Californias deadliest wildfire raced across a mountain ridge and destroyed the town of Paradise, killing 85 people.Shrubs and grass have grown over the charred remains of Pa...

UPDATE 1-Golf-Natural selection: Woods picks himself for Presidents Cup

Tiger Woods selected himself as one of his four captains picks to play for the United States in the next months Presidents Cup against the International team and said he was confident his creaky knee could stand up to the strain. The 15-tim...

UPDATE 1-Former Attorney General Sessions enters U.S. Senate race in Alabama

Jeff Sessions, ousted as attorney general by President Donald Trump last year, said on Thursday he was seeking the 2020 Republican nomination for a U.S. Senate seat from Alabama, the position he resigned to join the Trump administration.Wel...

US announces increase in H1B application fee by USD 10

The United States has announced the increase of H-1B work visa application fee by USD 10 as part of its revised selection process. This non-refundable fee will support the new electronic registration system to make the H-1B cap selection pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019