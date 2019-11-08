International Development News
Mamata prays for Advani's health on his 92nd birthday

  PTI
  • |
  Kolkata
  • |
  Updated: 08-11-2019 10:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 10:30 IST
Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday extended "heartiest greetings" to BJP stalwart LK Advani on his 92nd birthday. Taking to Twitter, she prayed for the former deputy prime minister's good health and happiness.

"Heartiest birthday greetings to LK Advani Ji. Wish you good health and happiness," Banerjee tweeted. Advani, one of the co-founders and a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), had served as deputy prime minister from 2002 to 2004 under Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

In 2015, he was awarded Padma Vibhushan, the country's second-highest civilian honor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

