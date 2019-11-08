International Development News
Development News Edition

Amid ensuing polls, BJP tries to resolve trouble with allies in Jharkhand

It seems like BJP's allies are becoming a big headache for the Party this election season.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 16:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 16:49 IST
Amid ensuing polls, BJP tries to resolve trouble with allies in Jharkhand
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika It seems like BJP's allies are becoming a big headache for the Party this election season.

In Jharkhand, BJP is sure to have a pre-poll alliance with All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) to stay intact. But specific demands by the AJSU seem to be creating a hurdle in the finalising candidates for ensuing polls in the state. To resolve the issue of seat-sharing, BJP leaders have scheduled a meeting with the AJSU leadership in Delhi on Saturday, sources in the party stated.

According to a senior leader in the party, the seat-sharing arrangement is likely to be resolved in a day or two. "We are meeting AJSU leadership tomorrow and soon seat-sharing will be announced," added the senior party leader. The last day of nominations for the first phase of elections is November 13.

OP Mathur, in-charge of Jharkhand for BJP said, "AJSU is our alliance and our meetings are taking place. We will work together. Their demands can be different from our expectations. But we will sort this out in a day or two." According to party sources, AJSU is expecting to get a share of 19-20 seats in 81-member Jharkhand Assembly.

The BJP ticket hopefuls are resenting the demand as this would affect their chances of contesting polls. "If they take 20 (seat) where will our workers on those seats go? I think they will get anything between 8 to 12 seats," added the senior BJP leader.

The Jharkhand core group of the party met on Thursday and shared their list of candidates with party chief Amit Shah. "The process (of shortlisting candidates on each seat) is almost complete. We have discussed candidates with the prominent people of even Mandal level, MPs and leaders of the area. When we go to polls, the ticket distribution should be right. Our election committee meeting was convened and that shortlisted candidates further. The list was then discussed with Amit Shah. Whenever Central Election Committee and parliament board of the party is convened, which can be tomorrow as well, the list will be approved, " stated Mathur, who also underlined that the only criteria is ability to win and social equations, geographical concerns including other pros and cons of the candidate.

Responding to the probability of Opposition coming together in the state and challenge it may pose for the BJP, Mathur said, "One thing is clear that to fight against development works of Modi and organisational tasks of Amit Shah a not a challenge for a single party to handle. BJP has built its own network in the past 10 years and BJP development work of 7 years. This task is creating panic among the opposition." The tenure for 81-member Jharkhand Assembly is ending on 5 January.

In 2014, the BJP, which won 35 seats formed the government along with All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU) which had won 5 seats and Raghubar Das took over as the Chief Minister. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) finished second in the tally with 17 seats while Congress was decimated to just six assembly seats.

This will be the fourth Assembly election in Jharkhand since the state was carved out in 2000. BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had won 12 out of 14 parliamentary seats in 2019 General elections in the state. (ANI)

Also Read: Japan, S.Korea leaders say ties should not be left in difficult state - S.Korea

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Sebi extends second phase of UPI implementation for retail investors till March 2020

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday extended till March 2020 the timeline for second phase implementation of the Unified Payments Interface UPI facility for retail investors applying for shares in public issues. The second phase was to be impl...

Cricket-Superb seamers bowl Australia to series win against Pakistan

Pakistan was left humbled and humiliated by Australias miserly bowling unit, which set up a comprehensive 10-wicket victory for the home side in the third Twenty20 international on Friday and ensured a 2-0 triumph in the rain-affected serie...

Iran earthquake kills five, leaves 300 injured

An earthquake rocked northwestern Iran before dawn on Friday, killing at least five people and injuring more than 300 in crumbling and collapsed buildings. The 5.9-magnitude quake struck at 117 am local time about 120 kilometers 75 miles so...

Exact Sciences Completes Combination with Genomic Health, Creating Leading Global Cancer Diagnostics Company

&#160;Exact Sciences Corp. NASDAQ EXAS today announced that it has completed its previously announced combination with Genomic Health, Inc. NASDAQ GHDX. Today marks a pivotal step toward building the worlds leading advanced cancer diagnosti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019