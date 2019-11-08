SNP will aim to ally against Conservatives in event of hung parliament -Sturgeon
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Friday her Scottish National Party (SNP) would seek to form "a progressive alliance" in the event of a hung parliament at Westminster after next month's general election.
"If there's a hung parliament ... SNP MPs will seek to form a progressive alliance to lock the Tories out of government," she said at the start of her party's election campaign in Edinburgh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
