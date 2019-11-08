SNP will aim to ally against Conservatives in event of hung parliament -Sturgeon

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Friday her Scottish National Party (SNP) would seek to form "a progressive alliance" in the event of a hung parliament at Westminster after next month's general election.

"If there's a hung parliament ... SNP MPs will seek to form a progressive alliance to lock the Tories out of government," she said at the start of her party's election campaign in Edinburgh.

