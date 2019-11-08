International Development News
Development News Edition

Maharashtra incident shows how Cong govt dislodged in Karnataka: Gehlot

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 19:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 19:05 IST
Maharashtra incident shows how Cong govt dislodged in Karnataka: Gehlot

Amid rumours of Maharashtra Congress MLAs heading to the state to thwart a "poaching bid" by the BJP, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said it has showed how their government in Karnataka was dislodged and the saffron party came into power in Manipur and Goa. "The circumstances that BJP has created in the country, including Goa and Manipur...Congress had the mandate but the BJP formed the government. What was done to dislodge the government in Karnataka...Now everyone is exposed," Gehlot told reporters, welcoming Congress legislators to the state. He said Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had himself said in a video clip that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had made all arrangements for legislators in Mumbai.

"It is quite obvious to be worried if the country's home minister does work of poaching. I have heard that the Shiv Sena, which is BJP's partner, has holed up its legislators at a hotel...So such is the situation prevailing," he said. Responding to a question on the government formation in Maharashtra, Gehlot said the state's governor will decide what has to be done.

"Everyone has shown their cards now. The Congress and the NCP have not got the mandate, so they will sit in the Opposition," he said. The chief minister also spoke about the Congress protest against policies of the Centre, which he claimed had led to the economic slowdown in the country. RDK

RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

India chided for revoking overseas citizenship of British Modi critic

Press freedom watchdogs rebuked the Indian government on Friday for revoking the overseas citizenship of British writer Aatish Taseer, calling it retribution for criticism of Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi.In May, weeks befo...

Zimbabwe suspends South African livestock imports after foot and mouth outbreak

Zimbabwe has suspended imports of livestock and meat from South Africa for the second time this year after an outbreak of foot and mouth in the north of the country, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. In January, Zimbabwe joined Botsw...

Backing for Mexico's leader hits lowest ebb after security setbacks - poll

Support for Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has slipped to its lowest since he took office nearly a year ago, dragged down by security lapses, a tracking poll showed on Friday. The survey by polling firm Consulta Mitofsky show...

UPDATE 1-Woman dies as downpours bring floods across central and northern England

A woman was found dead in floodwater on Friday after severe storms brought a months rainfall in less than 24 hours to parts of central and northern England.Police said the womans body had been found near a stretch of the River Derwent near ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019