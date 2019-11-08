International Development News
Development News Edition

Centre's plan to regularise unauthorised colonies because of 'long battle' fought by AAP: Kejriwal

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mississauga
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 20:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 20:54 IST
Centre's plan to regularise unauthorised colonies because of 'long battle' fought by AAP: Kejriwal

Days after the Union Cabinet approved ownership rights to people living in unauthorised colonies, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said it was possible only because of a "long battle" fought by the AAP government and people of Delhi. He, however, claimed that people still have doubts that the Centre would not regularise these colonies as several announcements have been made in the past as well.

Last month, the Modi government had approved the regulations for conferring ownership rights to residents of unauthorized colonies in Delhi. The cabinet had also approved bringing a Bill in the next session of Parliament to implement the proposal. Responding to a question at a press conference here, Kejriwal said, "The AAP considers it as the win of the people of Delhi. It was a long battle which was fought by the Delhi government and the AAP along with the people of Delhi. It is a victory for all."

"As you all know the Delhi government had sent a proposal (on the regularisation of unauthorised colonies) to the Centre on November 12, 2015. The Centre took nearly five years to our proposal. However, we continued to work (on the issue)," he said. Kejriwal alleged that the BJP-led Centre had stopped the Delhi government's CCTV and Mohalla Clinic projects for nearly five years, but the AAP dispensation struggled and successfully executed them.

"Similarly, they (Centre) also stopped the regularisation of unauthorised colonies for nearly five years. But this also we got approved by fighting for it...I want that the process of regularisation is started at the earliest and don't make just announcements," he said. Kejriwal said, "I got it checked and found that people living in these colonies still have doubts that the they (Centre) would not regularise these colonies as several announcements have been made earlier as well.

"On the issue of taking credit, I have already said that Centre can take credit for (regularisation of colonies), but get them regularised," he added. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured a delegation of over 200 people, including BJP MPs from Delhi, that a law will be enacted by Parliament to grant ownership rights to residents of unauthorised colonies in the national capital.

The prime minister's remark came after the Union Cabinet last month approved a proposal to grant ownership rights to people living in 1,797 unauthorised colonies in Delhi, a move that is estimated to benefit 40 lakh people. On October 29, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has notified regulations to confer ownership rights to residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi, setting a two-year deadline for the DDA to identify more such eligible colonies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

After Maha CM resigns, wife praises 'decision and stance'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wife Amruta on Friday said she was proud of his decision and stance after he tendered his resignation from the top post. Proud of your decision stance DevFadnavis BJP4India bjp4mumbai BJP4Mahar...

As diesel demand keeps falling, BPCL plans export

With the deepening slowdown and the resultant fall in diesel demand, state-owned Bharat Petroleum is looking at exporting the fuel and the sell-off bound oil marketer will shortly float a tender for this. The second largest oil company saw...

US STOCKS-Wall Street treads water as trade-fuelled rally pauses

Wall Street halted a record run on Friday as U.S. President Donald Trump contradicted reports that the United States and China would roll back existing tariffs. The SP 500 and Dow Jones indexes had closed at all-time highs on Thursday after...

UPDATE 9-Hong Kong vigils for dead student turn to street clashes

Candlelight Hong Kong vigils mourning a student who died on Friday after a high fall during a pro-democracy rally quickly spiralled into street fires and cat-and-mouse clashes between pro-democracy protesters and police. The centre of viole...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019