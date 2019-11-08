International Development News
Development News Edition

Macron's blunt NATO diagnosis was risky but necessary, French officials say

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 22:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 22:52 IST
Macron's blunt NATO diagnosis was risky but necessary, French officials say
Image Credit: kremlin.ru

Emmanuel Macron's blunt diagnosis that NATO is "brain dead" has upset other Europeans, but that's a risk the French president is prepared to take if it stops them turning a blind eye to an ever more dangerous world, officials in Paris say. In an interview with The Economist magazine, Macron warned Europe it could no longer rely on the United States to defend its allies and they needed to take security into their own hands.

Although Macron has long urged Europe to think of itself as an autonomous "sovereign power", his damning verdict on the 70-year old NATO alliance sparked strong reactions, with Germany's Angela Merkel calling it too "drastic". But for the 41-year-old president, plain speaking is needed to shake Europe out of its torpor before NATO's Dec. 4 summit in London.

"We're perfectly aware it's risky," a French official told Reuters. "When you tell it like it is, it's inevitable that you spark irritations, tension, sometimes divisions." "It can hurt initially, but sometimes that becomes the basis for future unity," the official said. "Some countries want to sweep under the carpet what happened in Syria and we think it's extremely dangerous."

Europe could not stop Turkey launching an offensive in Syria and was caught off guard by U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to pull his troops from the area, where France and others were fighting Islamic State.

EASTERN EUROPE UNEASE

Macron's comments caused considerable unease in eastern Europe, which sees the United States as the only guarantor of its independence from a resurgent Russia. "I can't say that this statement made us very happy," Lithuanian president Gitanas Nauseda told reporters in Rome.

In Estonia, which shares a border with Russia, the vice chairman of parliament's foreign affairs committee, Marko Mihkelson, said Macron's comments were sending a "dangerous signal". "Macron may be yearning for the United States of Europe with its own military, but deliberately destroying the transatlantic alliance, something that brings us together and helps us more effectively face the dangers of the world, that's just moronic."

Poland, long at odds with France on defence issues after it scrapped an Airbus military contract in 2016 to buy U.S. equipment instead, also expressed "concern". 'OSTRICHES'

But French officials say Macron was only stating the obvious, and it was Trump who had previously questioned U.S. commitment to NATO by calling it "obsolete". "Europeans are ostriches who don't want to see their beloved world is fading," former French ambassador to Washington Gerard Araud said on Twitter.

Neither is Macron reverting to a Gaullist, anti-American world view, French officials say, pointing out that he has tried hard to keep Trump close to Europe since he was elected. "I care a lot about this relationship and have invested a great deal in it with President Trump," Macron told The Economist.

"But we find ourselves for the first time with an American president who doesn't share our idea of the European project, and American policy is diverging from this project. We need to draw conclusions from the consequences," he said. Although Macron has launched initiatives to strengthen Europe's defence capabilities, he says they can only complement rather than replace NATO, and it is not entirely clear how he wants to fix NATO's problems.

"The idea was to spark debate, it's not up to us to decide the landing point. We have no pre-defined plan in mind," a French official said.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-German earnings boost European stocks; Nokia shares dive

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

International e-wallet S Block Quantum Leap and Running Horses Films announce Bollywood collaboration

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict on Saturday, CJI starts clearing high profile cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

PREVIEW-Soccer-Seattle and Toronto set for another MLS Cup showdown

The MLS Cup final will have a familiar feel as Seattle Sounders face Toronto FC in the championship game for the third time in four years but there will be more than a trophy at stake. After splitting MLS Cup titles in 2016 and 2017, the cl...

Congress leaders to meet Saturday morning, ahead of Ayodhya verdict

Congress top brass would be meeting on Saturday morning to discuss its strategy in the wake of the Ayodhya verdict by the Supreme Court. Congress general secretary organization KC Venugopal said the meeting of the CWC would be held tomorrow...

Kuheli Chakraborty death case: Bengal Medical Council cancels registration of 3 doctors

The West Bengal Medical Council on Friday canceled the registration of three doctors after holding them guilty of negligence in treating a four-month-old baby who died at a hospital in April 2017. The baby was admitted to Apollo Gleneagles ...

Rockets land near Iraqi base hosting U.S. forces, no casualties -Iraqi military

A barrage of 17 rockets landed near a military base hosting U.S. forces in northern Iraq on Friday but caused no injuries or major material damage, an Iraqi military statement said.A security source said the rockets landed near the Qayyara ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019