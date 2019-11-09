Respect SC Ayodhya verdict; all temples, mosques, churches are ours: Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said that the whole country was waiting to hear the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid and now that it was out, it should be respected by one and all. "Everyone was waiting for the Supreme Court verdict and now everybody should respect it. All the temples, mosques and churches in the country are ours, and we have never thought they were not ours," Yadav told reporters here.

In an advice to all political leaders, Yadav added, "Now the political leaders and parties should focus on making better schools, colleges and hospitals in the country. We had already taken the decision that we will respect the SC verdict." A short while ago, the Supreme Court in its judgement said the disputed land in Ayodhya will be given to a government-run trust to build a temple and five acres of suitable alternate land will be provided to the Sunni Waqf Board for the construction of a mosque. (ANI)

