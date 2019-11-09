Uma Bharti hails Advani after SC verdict on Ayodhya

With the Supreme Court clearing the way for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, BJP leader Uma Bharti on Saturday hailed party veteran L K Advani's role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement as she welcomed the court's order. She said she met Advani to bow her head at his feet following the verdict and also praised late Vishwa Hindu Parishad stalwart Ashok Singhal for spearheading the movement.

The former Union minister, who was a key figure herself in the saffron agitation, said Advani's devotion to temple cause is at the root of the BJP's success and it is coming back to power for another term. Advani, she said, changed the communal motives ascribed to the issue of nationalism and showed that it can change the country, she told reporters.

