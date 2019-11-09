It is our duty to respectfully accept SC verdict: Kerala Governor on Ayodhya matter

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Saturday said people are bound to respect and honour the Supreme Court verdict in Ayodhya case. "As citizens of India, we have a duty to abide by the constitution and respect its ideals and institutions. Personally, I am oath-bound to preserve, protect and defend the constitution of India. So anything which is done under the constitutional provisions, we all have a duty to respectfully accept it and honour it," he said while speaking to reporters here.

This verdict has come from the Supreme Court and we are bound to respect the verdict, honour it and follow it, he said. The Supreme Court on Saturday directed the Centre to make necessary arrangements for the construction of a temple at the disputed site by forming a trust and give five acres of suitable land to Sunni Waqf Board for a mosque at an alternate location in Ayodhya. (ANI)

