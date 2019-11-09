International Development News
Pawar welcomes Ayodhya verdict,says wont' affect Maha politics

  • Updated: 09-11-2019 14:57 IST
  • Created: 09-11-2019 14:57 IST
NCP president Sharad Pawar on Saturday welcomed the supreme court's landmark verdict that cleared way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya and asked all to respect the judgement. Pawar said the apex court's unanimous decision will help address a "serious concern" before the country.

"The supreme court's unanimous decision will help address a serious concern before the country. The judiciary has talked about protecting interests of all the sections of the society. It is a good thing," Pawar told reporters here. "I urge all the people of the country that an important, landmark judgement has been given. All sections of the society should welcome and respect it," the NCP chief said and urged people to ensure peace and harmony.

On some BJP leaders visiting Ram temple after the verdict, Pawar said it is an individual's right and choice whether to visit a temple or Masjid. "There is no need to comment on it as it is not a political issue," he added.

He also noted several political parties have respected the decision which is a "good thing." Pawar also said the verdict will have no bearing on Maharashtra politics and added that people may even forget the issue within two to three days. "This may not be an important subject for the public at large," he said.

On the delay in formation of government in Maharashtra, Pawar reiterated the BJP and Shiv Sena should form a government as they have the people's mandate. "They have the numbers. We are waiting to see when they will give us the opportunity to sit in the opposition as mandated by the people," Pawar said.

Pawar also said the issue of the NCP supporting the Shiv Sena was not being discussed within his party. No party or alliance has staked claim to form government in Maharashtra yet even though the term of the existing Legislative Assembly ends on Saturday.

Fadnavis on Friday resigned as chief minister blaming the Sena for rebuffing all attempts to form alliance government. He had rejected the Sena's claims that the BJP had agreed to share the chief minister's post with the Uddhav Thackeray-led party in the event of both the parties coming to power again.

However, Thackeray countered Fadnavis, saying such an arrangement was agreed by BJP chief Amit Shah ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The Sena (56) and the BJP (105) together won 161 seats in recent assembly polls in the 288-member House which is way above the halfway mark.

The NCP and Congress secured 54 and 44 seats..

