SC's Ayodhya verdict a collective victory to whole of India:Shanta Kumar
Senior BJP leader and Himachal's former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar on Saturday said the Supreme Court verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case is a "collective victory for the whole of India". He said the court has given justice to the whole of India by its "historic" decision.
"The people of Himachal and especially the people of Palampur are very happy over the verdict because it was in Palampur 30 years ago that the BJP National Working Committee had passed the resolution to build a Lord Ram temple in Ayodhha," he added. PTI CORR RAX
