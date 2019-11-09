AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said the Supreme Court judgment on the Babri Masjid-Ramjanmabhoomi land dispute is a "victory of faith over facts" and suggested rejection of the alternative five-acre plot given for construction of a mosque. Owaisi quoted former Chief Justice of India J S Verma that the "Supreme Court is supreme...and final but not infallible." "This is a 'victory of faith over facts' judgement," he said.

On the apex court giving an alternative five-acre plot to the Muslim side for construction of a mosque, Owaisi said the Muslim side was fighting for legal rights and does not need charity from anyone. Owaisi said he personally felt that the offer of the five acre plot to the Muslim side should be rejected.

"I endorse AIMPLB's stand on the judgement. Our fight was for justice and legal rights. We don't need 5-acre land as a charity," he said in a tweet. Asserting that there cannot be any compromise vis-a-vis construction of a mosque, Owaisi,however,said he would go with the decision of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB).

Alleging the Sangh Parivar and BJP were leading the country towards a "Hindu Rashtra", he said "the people who demolished the Babri Masjid in 1992... the same people were asked to form a trust and start temple construction." "Modi 2.0 is to make India a Hindu Rashtra and the road of that vision begins from Ayodhya. BJP and RSS will use this verdict, NRC and Citizenship Amendment Bill to achieve its poisonous agenda," he alleged. He sought to know what would have been the Supreme Court's decision had the Babri Masjid not been demolished in 1992 and idols were not placed in 1949.

He claimed that the disputed structure was "sacrificed" because of the Sangh Parivar and conspiracy of the Congress. "We keep saying to our future generations that there was a Masjid for 500 years and on 6th December, 1992, the Masjid was sacrificed due to Sangh Parivar and conspiracy of Congress in front of the whole world and they misled the Supreme Court," he said.

Quoting the apex court judgement, he said: "The court has agreed that in the ASI report there was no mention of temple (at the disputed site). The Court has also said that we used to pray inside the Mosque. I don't understand the exercise of Article 142 of the Constitution by the Supreme Court. It is unusual. We are not satisfied with this." He said he has the right to express his opinion that he is not satisifed, which cannot be termed as contempt of court.

Blaming Congress for the 'tussle' on the Ayodhya issue, Owaisi said the party which was in power during the demolition of the masjid was now showing its "true colours." "But for Congress party's hypocrisy and deceitfulness,the idols would not have been placed in 1949. Had the idols not been placed, the Masjid would have been still there and I would have been still praying over there. "What happened on December 6, 1992 was not just vandalism, it was an attack on India's secular fabric and brotherhood," he said..

