International Development News
Development News Edition

Argentina's Fernandez joins leftist leaders for 'Puebla Group' summit

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Buenos Aires
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 21:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 21:25 IST
Argentina's Fernandez joins leftist leaders for 'Puebla Group' summit
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Argentine President-elect Alberto Fernandez joined the inaugural meeting of the so-called Puebla Group in Buenos Aires on Saturday, a conference of left-leaning regional political leaders.

Fernandez, who is considered a moderate Peronist, has maintained close ties with some of the region's left and center-left leaders, including Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador whom he met with last week on his first foreign trip as President-elect. "We are going to stand up Latin America with all of you," Fernandez said at the opening of the meeting, adding that the region has endured difficult times as a result of "conservatism."

Fernandez and the other attendees of the meeting celebrated the release from prison on Friday of Brazil's leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a strong rival of right-wing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, with whom Fernandez has openly sparred. Bolsonaro sent a recorded greeting to the summit. Fernandez glided to victory over conservative incumbent Mauricio Macri in the Oct. 27 presidential elections with the help of voters, particularly those in poverty, who preferred the leftist policies and social spending of former President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, Fernandez's vice-presidential running mate. The two are not related.

The meeting of the Puebla Group, which proposes alternative policies to neoliberalism, was attended by more than 30 leaders and former leaders, including Brazil's former leftist President Dilma Rousseff, former Uruguayan President Jose Mujica, and the former Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Kashmir issue has gone beyond territorial dispute: Imran Khan at Kartarpur corridor opening ceremony

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday brought up the Kashmir issue at the inauguration of the historic Kartarpur corridor, saying it has gone beyond a territorial dispute and any improvement in ties between India and Pakistan depen...

297 challans issued on sixth day of odd-even scheme

The Delhi Traffic Police issued 297 challans for violation of the odd-even road rationing scheme on Saturday, officials said. The anti-pollution measure kicked in on November 4 in the national capital. Under the scheme, vehicles are suppose...

Power supply to Kashmir hospitals affected by snowfall restored: Official

Power supply to all hospitals in Kashmir has been restored after heavy snowfall caused massive damage to power infrastructure in the Valley, officials said on Saturday. At a meeting held here, Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Baseer Ahmad Kh...

Nawaz Sharif's medical trip to London: Why does it matter?

HIGHLIGHTSNawaz Sharif is leaving for London after doctors categorically told him that they had exhausted all the options available in Pakistan.On Saturday, Sharifs platelet count was over 20,000.However, Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019