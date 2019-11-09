International Development News
Development News Edition

Seven dead in Iraq as security forces clear protest sites

  • PTI
  • |
  • Baghdad
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 22:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 22:37 IST
Seven dead in Iraq as security forces clear protest sites
The leaders, sources told AFP, also agreed to put an end to rallies rocking Iraq's capital and its south since October 1 and demanding an overhaul of the political system. Image Credit: ANI

Seven protesters were killed Saturday in Iraq as security forces cleared protest sites in Baghdad and Basra after political leaders agreed to stand by the embattled government by any means. The leaders, sources told AFP, also agreed to put an end to rallies rocking Iraq's capital and its south since October 1 and demanding an overhaul of the political system.

The crackdown began in the morning when security forces wrested back control from demonstrators of three bridges spanning the River Tigris in the heart of Baghdad. Iraqi forces then moved towards Tahrir (Liberation) Square, ground zero for the month-long movement demanding regime change, firing live rounds and tear gas.

Three demonstrators died from bullet wounds and a fourth when a tear gas canister pierced his skull, medics and police sources told AFP. "The security forces are getting closer to us, but the protesters are trying to hold them off by burning tires," a doctor in Tahrir told AFP.

"We can hear live-fire now and there are so many wounded." Three protesters were killed and dozens wounded in the southern city of Basra, medical sources said, as security forces cleared a protest camp outside the provincial government headquarters.

Security forces also rounded up demonstrators in Basra. And in the revered Shiite holy city of Kerbala, south of Baghdad, the tents of protesters were reduced to ashes when security forces fired searing hot tear gas canisters at them.

The bloodshed came after political leaders agreed to rally around Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi, whose embattled government was threatened by the largest and deadliest grassroots protests in Iraq in decades. Abdel Mahdi, 77, came to power last year through a shaky alliance between populist cleric Moqtada al-Sadr and Hadi al-Ameri, a leader of the Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary network.

When the protests first erupted in October, Sadr threw his weight behind them while the Hashed backed the government. But they closed rank around the premier this week after a series of meetings led by Major General Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's foreign operations arm.

Soleimani, who often plays a mediating role during times of crisis in Iraq, met Sadr and persuaded him to return to the fold, said a source present at the meetings. "Those meetings resulted in an agreement that Abdel Mahdi would remain in office," the source said.

Sadr has since gone silent amid reports he is in Iran. The source also told AFP Soleimani met Mohammed Ridha Sistani, the son of Iraq's top Shiite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani.

But on Saturday Sistani's office issued a statement denying that cleric "was part of a deal for the current government to stay and the protests to end". Another source said political factions agreed this week to move forward on reforms and constitutional amendments if the premier and government stayed in place.

"They agreed to end the protests with any means possible and to reopen the bridges and shuttered streets," said a senior member of a party represented at the gathering. Abdel Mahdi met President Barham Saleh on Saturday for the first time in days. Government sources had told AFP ties between them had been cut after Saleh proposed the premier be replaced.

And on Saturday parliament convened to discuss reform proposals, including hiring drives and increased welfare payouts. Meanwhile, the streets around Tahrir were in chaos.

"The security forces told us the protests are over and everyone should go home," one protester shouted. "But we put up more barricades so they won't enter Tahrir. Tomorrow, no one goes to work."

Protesters are now on the back foot but still occupy part of Al-Jumhuriyah (Republic) Bridge, the closest to Tahrir. "Our situation as protesters is not good, but we'll stay until we find a solution," said another protester.

Oil-rich Iraq is OPEC's second-biggest producer, but one in five people live in poverty and youth unemployment stands at 25 percent, the World Bank says. Those staggering rates sparked the first wave of protests on October 1, and public anger quickly spiraled into calls for the overhaul of the entire ruling system.

Protesters say the current framework allows political parties to dole out government jobs based on affiliation and bribes, choking out independents in a country with a weak private sector. They are demanding profound reform and constitutional amendments.

Around 300 people have been killed in the protests, according to a toll compiled by AFP. The government has stopped issuing figures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya was in BJP manifesto for nearly three decades

The issue of construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, which was settled on Saturday by the verdict of the Supreme Court, has been finding a mention in the BJPs manifesto for nearly three decades and has been a key ideological matter which spu...

Colts will be without QB Brissett vs. Dolphins

With their first victory of the season in the books, the Miami Dolphins now seek their first road victory when they take on the banged-up Colts in Indianapolis on Sunday. Its a crucial game for the heavily favored Colts 5-3, who could move ...

A special day spent in Punjab, says PM Modi

After inaugurating the Integrated Check Post ICP of the Kartarpur corridor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared some beautiful pictures on a social media platform and said that a special day was spent in Punjab. A special day sp...

Colts rule out Brissett, elevate QB Kelly to 53-man roster

The Indianapolis Colts elevated quarterback Chad Kelly to the 53-man roster on Saturday as starter Jacoby Brissett was downgraded to out for Sundays game against the Miami Dolphins. Brian Hoyer is expected to start in Brissetts place, with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019