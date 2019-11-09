Construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya was in BJP manifesto for nearly three decades

The issue of construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, which was settled on Saturday by the verdict of the Supreme Court, has been finding a mention in the BJP's manifesto for nearly three decades and has been a key ideological matter which spurred the party's rapid growth in the late eighties and early nineties. The issue has been finding a mention in BJP manifestos since 1989 and was part of its election document in this year's Lok Sabha polls also.

"We reiterate our stand to explore all possibilities within the framework of the Constitution to facilitate the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya," the BJP's 2019 manifesto said. Party veteran LK Advani had embarked on a 'rath yatra' in 1990 from Somnath in Gujarat to Ayodhya to support the demand for construction of Ram temple. Advani was arrested at Samastipur in Bihar during the yatra on the orders of the then chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav.

The temple cause also found a mention in Palampur resolution of the party in 1989. The party's 2019 manifesto noted that the cultural, ecological and social capital of a country was just as important as its economic capital and these too need continuous investment.

It said the party intends to expand support for protecting cultural and linguistic heritage, conserving sites of ecological and historical importance, and promoting civilizational ideas both internationally and to the next generation. The BJP manifesto for 2014 Lok Sabha elections also talked about exploring all possibilities within the constitutional framework to facilitate construction of Ram temple.

"BJP reiterates its stand to explore all possibilities within the framework of the Constitution to facilitate the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya," it had said. The party's 2009 manifesto said there was an overwhelming desire among people to have a grand temple at the birth place of Sri Ram in Ayodhya.

"The BJP will explore all possibilities, including negotiations and judicial proceedings, to facilitate the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya," it had said. The BJP's 2004 manifesto said that as Maryada Purushottam, Lord Ram was an inspiring cultural symbol of India and his birthplace in Ayodhya is also associated with the religious sentiments of crores of Hindus.

"The BJP remains committed to its stand that the judiciary's verdict in this matter should be accepted by all. However, we believe that dialogue, and a negotiated settlement in an atmosphere of mutual trust and goodwill, are the best way of achieving this goal," it said. The party's 1998 Lok Sabha manifesto said that the BJP was committed to facilitate construction of a magnificent Ram temple at "Ram Janmasthan (birthplace)" in Ayodhya where a makeshift temple already exists.

It said that Lord Ram lies at the core of Indian consciousness and the BJP will explore all consensual, legal and constitutional means to facilitate the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya. In the 1996 manifesto, the BJP said it will facilitate the construction of a magnificent Ram temple at his birthplace in Ayodhya on coming to power, stating the dream moves millions of people in the land.

"The concept of Ram lies at the core of their consciousness," it had said. The Modi government had in August this year fulfilled a long-pending and ideological demand of the party for repeal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir which gave special status to the erstwhile state. (ANI)

