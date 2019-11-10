International Development News
Development News Edition

Republicans want Hunter Biden, whistleblower to testify in open hearings

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 00:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 00:07 IST
Republicans want Hunter Biden, whistleblower to testify in open hearings
Democrats who control the U.S. House of Representatives, however, likely will reject appearances by Hunter Biden and the unidentified whistleblower in the hearings due to open on Wednesday. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Republicans on Saturday asked that former Vice President Joe Biden's son and the whistleblower whose complaint triggered the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump be called to testify in public hearings that begin next week.

Democrats who control the U.S. House of Representatives, however, likely will reject appearances by Hunter Biden and the unidentified whistleblower in the hearings due to open on Wednesday. Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, included the pair in a list of proposed witnesses that he sent in a letter to the panel's Democratic chairman, Adam Schiff, published on multiple news websites.

In the letter, Nunes said the Democrats were pursuing a "sham impeachment process" that has mistreated Trump. Nunes also accused Schiff of fabricating evidence in order to cast "in a sinister light" the telephone call at the inquiry's heart. Trump used the July 25 call - a rough transcript of which was released by the White House - to press Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskiy to investigate the Bidens.

Joe Biden is a leading candidate for the Democratic nomination to oppose Trump's bid for re-election next year. While he served as vice president, his son was on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy firm. The whistleblower complaint alleged that Trump used the call to seek foreign help for personal political gain, a charge broadly substantiated by the testimonies of current and former U.S. officials in three weeks of closed hearings.

Trump and his Republican allies deny there was any wrongdoing. Should the House impeach Trump, the Republican-controlled Senate would conduct a trial that could see him removed from office.

Nunes said he also wants testimony from Devon Archer, a businessman who served on the Burisma board with Hunter Biden, as the pair could "assist the American public in understanding the nature and extent of Ukraine's pervasive corruption." Trump and his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, have led accusations - without giving any evidence - that Joe Biden sought the dismissal of a Ukrainian prosecutor to block a corruption probe of Burisma.

In asking for the whistleblower, Nunes said that Trump "should be afforded an opportunity to confront his accusers." Schiff likely will reject the requests for Hunter Biden, Archer and several other proposed witnesses because their testimonies - as described in Nunes' letter - appear to fall outside guidelines set by the Democrats.

He also has said there is no need to hear from the whistleblower because other witnesses broadly have substantiated the complaint. The whistleblower alleged that Trump sought investigations into the Bidens in return for granting Zelenskiy an Oval Office visit and allowing the delivery of nearly $400 million in security aid needed by Ukraine to defend against Russia-backed separatists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc in Odisha before landfall; see Live tracker

Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid

Immersion in virtual reality scenes of the Arctic helps to ease people's pain: Study

Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy taken aside by Malaysian immigration officials

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Carrillo header gives Al Hilal advantage over Urawa Reds

Peru international Andre Carrillos second-half header gave Saudi Arabias Al Hilal a 1-0 win against Japans Urawa Red Diamonds in the first leg of the Asian Champions League final in Riyadh on Saturday night. Carrillo nodded into an empty ne...

Three policemen killed in northwest Pakistan

At least three policemen were killed by unknown assailants in two different incidents in northwest Pakistan on Saturday, police said. Two police constables were shot dead by terrorists riding a bike in tehsil Kulachi of Dikhan district of K...

Lebanon to delay $2 bln Eurobond issuance, committed to paying maturities on time

The Lebanese government is delaying a Eurobond issuance of 2 billion that had been planned for the end of the month but is fully committed to paying its maturing Eurobonds on time, caretaker Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil said on Saturd...

UPDATE 1-Republicans want Hunter Biden, whistleblower to testify in open hearings

Republicans on Saturday asked that former Vice President Joe Bidens son and the whistleblower whose complaint triggered the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump be called to testify in public hearings that begin next week. D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019