REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10pm GMT/6am SGT

Germany celebrated on Saturday the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall that divided East and West Germany, with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier thanking Eastern European neighbors for spurring on the peaceful revolution.

INDIA-RELIGION-TEMPLE Indian court gives disputed religious site to Hindus in landmark ruling

NEW DELHI/AYODHYA, India (Reuters) - India’s Supreme Court on Saturday awarded a bitterly contested religious site to Hindus, dealing a defeat to Muslims who also claim the land that has sparked some of the country’s bloodiest riots since independence. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT Republicans want Hunter Biden, whistleblower to testify in open hearings

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans on Saturday asked that former Vice President Joe Biden’s son and the whistleblower whose complaint triggered the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump be called to testify in public hearings that begin next week. USA-ELECTION-BLOOMBERG

Bloomberg faces big challenges if he leaps into 2020 White House race WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has the money and name recognition to shake up the Democratic presidential race, but he will face huge hurdles to the nomination if he makes the leap to become a formal candidate.

Trump says China trade talks moving along nicely, but deal has to be right WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that trade talks with China were moving along “very nicely,” but the United States would only make a deal with Beijing if it was the right deal for America.

SAUDI-ARAMCO/IPO Saudi Aramco confirms to sell 0.5% to retail investors, lockup period for government

DUBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - State-owned Saudi Aramco will sell 0.5% of its shares to individual shareholders and the government will have a lockup period of at least six months on further share sales after the initial public offering, its prospectus said on Saturday. ENTERTAINMENT

FRANCE-DOHERTY-ARREST Paris police detain rocker Pete Doherty for buying drugs

PARIS (Reuters) - British rocker Pete Doherty has been arrested in Paris for buying drugs, the Paris prosecutor’s office said on Friday. PEOPLE-KEITH-FLINT

Late Prodigy singer Flint's belongings sell for nearly $450,000 LONDON (Reuters) - Clothes, furniture and music awards belonging to Keith Flint, the late frontman of the Prodigy, have sold for nearly $450,000 at auction, eight months after the 49-year-old singer was found dead at his home.

Barty bagels Garcia as Australia level Fed Cup final MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia’s ever-dependable Ash Barty doled out the dreaded double-bagel to Caroline Garcia, leveling the Fed Cup final at 1-1 against France after the opening day’s singles in Perth on Saturday.

ATHLETICS-DIAMONDLEAGUE Triple jumper Edwards critical of Diamond League cuts

(Reuters) - Triple jump world record holder Jonathan Edwards has strongly criticized the IAAF’s Diamond League for cutting his event from the circuit’s 2020 program. UPCOMING

League of Legends world championship finals in Paris Gamers attend the League of Legends World Championship Finals in Paris.

ROMANIA-ELECTION/PRESIDENT (PIX) (TV) Romania holds presidential election

Romania holds national ballot to elect a new president, with current President Klaus Iohannis eligible for a new five-year term. The first round of voting will be followed by a second round, on Nov. 24. 10 Nov

INDIA-POLLUTION/ (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC) Low visibility as Indian capital hit by days of air pollution

Air pollution in New Delhi causes low visibility in the Indian capital for days. Monuments like India Gate war memorial and India's presidential palace remain engulfed in smog. 10 Nov

RUSSIA-ARMENIA/ Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visits Armenia

Lavrov plans to meet Armenian Prime Minister and President and hold talks with Armenian Foreign Minister 10 Nov

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE MEXICO-VIOLENCE/SECTS (PIX) (TV)

Massacre unites Mexico's Mormon sects, even their exiles The massacre of nine Americans has drawn together Mexico's Mormon-sects, even prompting exiles from the polygamous groups to help grief-stricken family members.

10 Nov 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

