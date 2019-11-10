International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Cambodian opposition leader Kem Sokha freed from house arrest

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Phnom Penh
  • |
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 09:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 09:48 IST
UPDATE 1-Cambodian opposition leader Kem Sokha freed from house arrest
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Cambodia freed opposition leader Kem Sokha from house arrest on Sunday, more than two years after he was arrested and charged with treason, but he remains banned from politics and from leaving the country, a court said. The easing of restrictions comes a day after Sam Rainsy, a co-founder of their now-banned opposition party, flew into the region from self-imposed exile saying he aimed to return home to rally opponents of authoritarian ruler Hun Sen.

Cambodia has also been under pressure to soften a political crackdown as the European Union considers whether to go ahead with potentially damaging cuts to trade preferences. The Phnom Penh Municipal Court said in a statement that Kem Sokha could leave his house, but that he could not engage in political activity or leave the country.

"He can travel anywhere but can't leave Cambodia," Justice Ministry spokesman Chin Malin told Reuters. "This is because he has been cooperative with the authorities." Kem Sokha, 66, was arrested in 2017 and the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) was banned in the run-up to a general election last year that Hun Sen's ruling party then swept but which was condemned as a farce by Western countries.

Hun Sen, 67, a former Khmer Rouge commander, has ruled the country of 16 million for more than 34 years with an iron hand and a wily ability to play off his opponents against each other and sow division among them. Sam Rainsy, 70, flew into Malaysia on Saturday and told supporters to "keep up the hope" after promising to return home with other exiled opposition leaders to challenge Hun Sen.

In Malaysia, Sam Rainsy was meeting officials to discuss strategy on Sunday. CNRP officials there said they had no immediate comment on the easing of restrictions on Kem Sokha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc in Odisha before landfall; see Live tracker

Immersion in virtual reality scenes of the Arctic helps to ease people's pain: Study

Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy taken aside by Malaysian immigration officials

Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

AirAsia India plans to start multiple flights connecting Ahmedabad

AirAsia India will fly daily on the Ahmedabad-Bengaluru route and start multiple flights connecting the commercial capital of Gujarat with other major destinations like Delhi, Goa and Hyderabad by the month end, an official said. Ahmedabad ...

UPDATE 1-Cambodian opposition leader Kem Sokha freed from house arrest

Cambodia freed opposition leader Kem Sokha from house arrest on Sunday, more than two years after he was arrested and charged with treason, but he remains banned from politics and from leaving the country, a court said. The easing of restri...

Ivory Coast upset Nigeria in Olympics qualifying tournament

Silas Gnaka converted a penalty as the Ivory Coast surprised Nigeria 1-0 in Cairo in the Group B opener at a qualifying tournament for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. Later, severely depleted South Africa drew 0-0 with Zambia in a lively seco...

Australian boxer Ritchie dies in sparring accident

Australias boxing community was in shock Sunday after middleweight Dwight Ritchie collapsed and died aged just 27, reportedly while sparring. Sydneys Daily Telegraph said he took a body shot on Saturday, walked back to his corner and collap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019