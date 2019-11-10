Cambodian opposition leader Kem Sokha calls for charges to be dropped

Cambodian opposition leader Kem Sokha called for the charges against him to be dropped on Sunday after the government freed him from house arrest more than two years after he was arrested on treason charges.

"As an innocent person who has been jailed for two years, I continue to demand that the charges against me be dropped," Kem Sokha said in a Facebook post.

"I expect today's decision to be the first step, but I, as well as many other Cambodians who have lost political freedom, still need real solutions and justice."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)