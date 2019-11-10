International Development News
Development News Edition

Bolivian President Morales calls for new elections after OAS audit

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sucre
  • |
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 17:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 17:15 IST
Bolivian President Morales calls for new elections after OAS audit
Image Credit: Flickr

Bolivian President Evo Morales said on Sunday he would call for new elections after the Organization of American States (OAS) released a report saying that a disputed Oct. 20 vote should be annulled due to irregularities.

The long-standing leader of the South American nation also said he would replace the members of the electoral board, which has come under fire after the election, which had been won by Morales, was mired in widespread allegations of electoral fraud.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc in Odisha before landfall; see Live tracker

Immersion in virtual reality scenes of the Arctic helps to ease people's pain: Study

Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy taken aside by Malaysian immigration officials

Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Iran announces discovery of massive oil field

Tehran, Nov 10 AFP Iran has discovered a massive new oil field, President Hassan Rouhani said Sunday, a find that would boost its proven reserves by about a third in a rare piece of good news for an economy battered by US sanctions. In a sp...

Bihar jumbo 'poisoned' to death over mahout dispute

An elephant was found dead in Bihars Begusarai district on Sunday, with its mahout claiming that the pachyderm was poisoned, police said. Mohammad Maksud lodged an FIR against the elephants previous mahouts Mohammad Gayas, Mohammad Shamsha...

Hands-on approach, alertness of Shah helped security coordination with states

A hands-on approach of Home Minister Amit Shah, who telephoned several chief ministers over the last two days to ensure peace in run-up to and after the verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, paid off as there was no...

UPDATE 1-Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned on Sunday against undermining NATO, in Berlins strongest response to date to French President Emmanuel Macrons critical remarks about the security alliance.Macron told The Economist this week that N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019