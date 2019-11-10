International Development News
Congress doesn't want President's rule in Maha: Chavan

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 19:08 IST
  • Created: 10-11-2019 19:04 IST
The Congress in Maharashtra on Sunday said it didn't want President's Rule in the state which is in the midst of a political crisis in view of the BJP's announcement that it would not form a government. Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan said newly-elected MLAs of the party will seek advice from the party high-command over its future political stand in the state.

"We are in Jaipur. We will discuss the issue here and will seek advice for the future political stand. The party doesn't want the president's rule in the state," he told reporters. Chavan said he was in favor of forming a stable government in Maharashtra.

