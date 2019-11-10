International Development News
Development News Edition

Tech companies rush to fight misinformation ahead of UK vote

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 21:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 21:41 IST
Tech companies rush to fight misinformation ahead of UK vote
Image Credit: Flickr

Facebook is opening up a war room to quickly respond to election hoaxes. Twitter is banning political ads. Google plans to crack down on bogus videos on YouTube. Social media platforms say they are mounting a vigorous campaign against misinformation in the lead up to next month's general election in the United Kingdom. But digital misinformation experts believe British voters remain vulnerable to the same type of misleading ads and phony claims that played a role in the vote to leave the European Union three years ago.

Government inaction on online misinformation and digital ad regulations have added to the pressure internet companies are under as they face growing criticism for amplifying false claims during the run-up to the 2016 Brexit referendum and the 2016 election in the US. Prime Minister Boris Johnson pushed for the snap December 12 election, in which voters will choose 650 representatives to the House of Commons, hoping his Conservative Party will gain enough seats to break a stalemate over his plan to take Britain out of the EU.

And with campaigns barely underway, falsehoods are already spreading online. A video posted this week on Twitter and Facebook by the Conservative Party contains a misleading edit of a television interview with a senior Labour Party figure. The video had been altered to show the official failing to answer a question about Brexit, when, in fact, he responded quickly.

The chairman of the Conservative Party called the doctored video lighthearted satire, but it's part of a serious problem confronting British voters, according to Will Moy, chief executive at Full Fact, an independent, London-based fact-checking organization. "The biggest risk to people in the U.K. right now is being lied to by their own politicians," said Moy, whose organization works with Facebook and others as a third-party fact-checker, as does The Associated Press. He said laws written decades ago to cover political advertising for print, radio and television can't be applied to the reach and speed of the internet.

Public debate surrounding the 2016 Brexit vote was driven in part by a number of false claims. They included promises that Britain could recoup 350 million pounds per week by leaving the EU — an unfounded claim that a survey later found was believed by nearly half of all Britons. The threat has grown alongside the influence of social media and the proliferation of online political ads. The proportion of campaign spending on digital advertising has increased from 0.3% in 2011 to 42.8% in 2017, according to the UK's Electoral Commission.

The 2016 U.S. presidential election and the Brexit referendum also highlighted concerns about online foreign interference, after allegations that Russia tried to use social media to divide Americans on hot-button topics like race and religion. A similar tactic may have been used ahead of the Brexit vote: A 2017 study by the University of California Berkeley and Swansea University in Wales found more than 150,000 Twitter accounts with ties to the Kremlin that dispersed messages both supportive and critical of Brexit. Russia has repeatedly denied meddling in the election.

Fallout from the U.S. election also showed that online advertisers can mine data collected from social media accounts to target ads to specific audiences. London-based political consultant Cambridge Analytica collected data from millions of Facebook accounts without the users' knowledge to profile voters and help U.S. President Donald Trump's election campaign. Despite reports urging new regulations designed to combat misinformation or regulate the way digital ads are targeted at voters, officials in Britain have made no significant changes to laws governing online ads, social media, and election disinformation.

That's left private, giant tech firms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Google to decide how best to police such content through a patchwork of policies. The UK election will be among the first since the start of Twitter's new policy prohibiting paid political advertisements, which takes effect Nov. 22. The move was hailed by some as an important step in reducing election misinformation, though critics said it was overly broad and questioned its significance, given Twitter's relatively modest number of political ads.

"We believe political message reach should be earned and not bought," Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted. Twitter's ban stands in stark contrast to Facebook's policy of not fact-checking ads from politicians and allowing demonstrably false ads to remain up.

This week a group of 10 U.K.-based technology researchers, transparency advocates, and non-profit tech organizations called on Facebook and Google, which operates YouTube, to follow Twitter's lead. Despite the criticism, Facebook's leaders insist they understand the stakes and take the threat of misinformation seriously.

"We have learned the lessons of 2016 when Russia used Facebook to spread division and misinformation in the U.S. presidential election," Richard Allan, Facebook's vice president of policy solutions, wrote in a piece published last month in The Telegraph. With 42 million users in Britain, Facebook has the largest social media reach in the U.K. and has faced the most scrutiny for its role in spreading false information ahead of the Brexit vote. Facebook also owns Instagram and WhatsApp.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc in Odisha before landfall; see Live tracker

Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy taken aside by Malaysian immigration officials

Immersion in virtual reality scenes of the Arctic helps to ease people's pain: Study

Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Ligament injury rules Taylor out of T20 series against India Women

West Indies womens team captain Stafanie Taylor has been ruled out of the ongoing five-match Twenty20 series against India after suffering a ligament strain. In Taylors absence, Anisa Mohammed will lead West Indies in the remainder of the s...

NRI authors hail SC's Ayodhya verdict, say it will strengthen India's social fabric

A day after the Supreme Court announced its verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute, some NRI authors on Sunday lauded the judgment, saying it will strengthen Indias social fabric. The Hindi authors, who had come to attend the T...

Woman attempts suicide after killing husband with lover, child

A day after a woman and her lover attempted suicide at a lodge in Navi Mumbai, which ended in the death of her two-year-old daughter, police have booked the duo for murder, an official said. Liji Kurien 29 and Vahasim Abdul Kadir 35, reside...

Birth centenary year: RSS chief hails BMS founder Thengadi

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday remembered Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh BMS founder late Dattopant Thengadi as a humble person who always cared for others without compromising on his principles. Bhagwat was speaking as the chief guest at a func...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019