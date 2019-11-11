International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Incumbent Iohannis wins Romania's presidential vote, will face runoff

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Bucharest
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 01:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 01:08 IST
UPDATE 2-Incumbent Iohannis wins Romania's presidential vote, will face runoff
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Romania's centrist President Klaus Iohannis, who has earned praise in the West for his anti-graft stance, won the first round of a presidential ballot on Sunday and will face former premier Viorica Dancila in a Nov. 24 runoff, exit polls showed.

Two separate exit polls showed Iohannis garnered 38.7-39% of the vote, followed by Dancila of the left-leaning Social Democrats with 22-22.5%. Opinion polls see him easily winning a second, five-year term in the runoff. "Never have Romanians voted so clearly and decisively against the PSD (Social Democrats). This is a huge step for Romania, for those who want the rule of law applied here," the 60-year-old Iohannis told reporters.

Romania's president nominates a prime minister, who has executive powers, after holding consultations with political parties. The president can veto laws approved by parliament by challenging them in the constitutional court or by sending them back to be re-considered. Under a succession of PSD governments, Romania, a European Union member state, has rolled back anti-corruption measures in recent years. Along with ex-communist peers Poland and Hungary, it has faced growing criticism from Brussels over the rule of law.

The PSD raised the burden of proof in corruption cases, reorganised panels of judges and set up a special unit to investigate magistrates for potential abuses, a move widely seen as an instrument of political coercion. Iohannis, a soft-spoken ethnic German and former mayor of Sibiu in Transylvania, became Romania's president in 2014, and he has challenged the PSD efforts to overhaul the judiciary and to limit magistrates' independence.

If elected again, Iohannis will have a chance to install chief prosecutors willing to tackle endemic graft, supported by the liberal minority government of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, an ally who won a parliamentary vote of confidence this month. Romania has been monitored by Brussels over progress on reform of its judiciary since 2007.

In May this year, Liviu Dragnea, a former PSD leader, was sentenced to three and a half years in prison after being found guilty of graft and in October the European Commission reported that backtracking from judicial reform persisted. Iohannis spearheaded a national referendum where an overwhelming majority of Romanians said they wanted the government to be banned from altering legislation via emergency decrees, and advocated a national ban on granting amnesties and pardons for graft-related crimes.

Observers said a win for Iohannis might bolster the Liberal Party's chance of forming a coalition government after a parliamentary election due in 2020 and restore investor confidence, eroded by several years of political instability and fiscal largesse. Data from Romania's election commission, which is expected to announce partial official results on Monday, showed turnout of 48%, with a record high 660,000 voters among the country's diaspora taking part.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Penguins' Crosby leaves game with injury

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

100% FDI in coal mining to help India achieve 300 MT steel output target: Deloitte

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 6-Spain's far right seen doubling seats but no clear election winner- early results

Spains far-right Vox party was set to more than double its share of seats on Sunday as another hung parliament beckoned following the countrys fourth national election in four years, according to a partial tally after voting ended. The Soci...

Hung parliament seen in Spain election with nearly 80% of votes counted

Neither the rightist nor the leftist political bloc was on track to win a clear majority in Spains repeat parliamentary election on Sunday, according to a tally of results released by the interior ministry with around 80 of votes counted. B...

Jackson stars again to help Ravens rout Bengals

Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes and scored on a long run as the Baltimore Ravens ripped the host Cincinnati Bengals 49-13 on Sunday afternoon. Jackson completed 15 of 17 passes for 223 yards across three quarters as the Ravens 7-...

80 Jewish graves desecrated in Denmark

Vandals have desecrated more than 80 graves at a Jewish cemetery in the western Danish town of Randers, police said Sunday. More than 80 gravestones were daubed with green graffiti and some were overturned at the Ostre Kirkegard cemetery, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019