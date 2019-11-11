Spain's far-left Podemos says wants to build government with Socialists

The leader of Spain's far-left Unidas Podemos party, who failed to form a coalition government with the Socialists after last April's elections, said on Sunday he was still hopeful of reaching a government deal following Sunday's repeat election.

Pablo Iglesias said he was ready to start talks with the Socialist Party of acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez as soon as on Monday.

The two parties, however, do not have enough seats for a parliamentary majority and would need to negotiate support with other forces in a highly fragmented lower house.

