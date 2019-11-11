International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-'Pam, pam, pam': Hong Kong police open fire, wounding protester

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 08:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 08:29 IST
UPDATE 3-'Pam, pam, pam': Hong Kong police open fire, wounding protester
Hong Kong protests (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong police opened fire and hit at least one protester on Monday, witnesses and media reports said, as chaos erupted across the city a day after officers fired tear gas to break up demonstrations that are entering their sixth month. Police fired live rounds at protesters on the eastern side of Hong Kong island, Cable TV and other Hong Kong media reported. Cable TV said one protester was wounded when police opened fire.

Video footage showed a protester lying in a pool of blood with his eyes wide open. Police also pepper-sprayed and subdued a woman nearby as plastic crates were thrown at officers, the video shared on social media showed. Reuters could not immediately authenticate the footage.

The Hospital Authority told Reuters a 21-year-old man suspected to have been wounded during the incident in Sai Wan Ho on Hong Kong island was admitted to hospital on Monday and was undergoing an operation. Cable TV reported that the unidentified protester was in a stable condition.

A Reuters witness said police later fired tear gas in the same area where the protester was shot. Police said in a statement radical protesters had set up barricades at multiple locations across the city and warned the demonstrators to "stop their illegal acts immediately".

They did not comment immediately on the apparent shooting. Anson Yip, a 36-year-old Sai Wan Ho resident, said protesters were throwing rubbish to create a roadblock when police, possibly from the traffic department, ran to the scene.

"They didn't fight and the police ran and directly shot. There was three sounds, like 'pam, pam, pam'," Yip said. "They (the protesters) are against the government, that's why the police just shot them," he said.

A 24-year-old man, one of several office workers gathered at the scene after the shooting, said: "When I arrived the road was blocked and people were yelling at the police, calling them murderers." The man gave only his surname of Wing. Police have previously shot an 18-year-old protester and a 14-year-old, both of whom survived.

ANGRY PROTESTERS

Protests have occurred at times daily, sometimes with little or no notice, disrupting business and piling pressure on the city's beleaguered government.

Protesters are angry about what they see as police brutality and meddling by Beijing in the former British colony's freedoms, guaranteed by the "one country, two systems" formula put in place when the territory returned to Chinese rule in 1997. China denies interfering and has blamed Western countries for stirring up trouble.

The latest violence comes after a student died in hospital last week following a high fall as protesters were being dispersed by police. Services on some train and subway lines were disrupted early on Monday, with riot police deployed near stations and shopping malls. Many universities cancelled classes on Monday and there were long traffic jams in some areas.

The Labour Department urged all employers on Monday to be understanding and flexible regarding work arrangements. Hong Kong's stock market fell 1.6% in early trade, outpacing losses of 0.7% in other parts of the region.

Activists blocked roads and trashed shopping malls across Hong Kong's New Territories and Kowloon peninsula on Sunday during a 24th straight weekend of anti-government unrest. The violence spread to the Kowloon district of Mong Kok, one of the world's most densely populated areas. Police used water cannon and volley after volley of tear gas to try to clear the main artery of Nathan Road, which was littered with loose bricks under bright neon lights.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

100% FDI in coal mining to help India achieve 300 MT steel output target: Deloitte

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

Penguins' Crosby leaves game with injury

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Cavaliers post wire-to-wire victory over Knicks

Collin Sexton scored a career-high 31 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers posted a wire-to-wire 108-87 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday to win their 11th consecutive game at Madison Square Garden. The Cavaliers led by double digits...

Farabee's goal in shootout lifts Flyers over Bruins

Joel Farabee scored the lone goal of the shootout as the Philadelphia Flyers edged the host Boston Bruins 3-2 Sunday night. Travis Konecny and Philippe Myers tallied in regulation as the Flyers recovered from blowing a two-goal lead in the ...

Cardinal Pell's appeal decision set for Wednesday

Disgraced Catholic Cardinal George Pell will learn Wednesday whether Australias High Court will hear an appeal against his child sex abuse convictions, the last possible avenue to clear his name. Pell, a former Vatican treasurer, is serving...

Amazon's $1.5 mln political gambit backfires in Seattle City Council election

Seattle voters, in a rebuke to heavy corporate campaign spending by Amazon.com, have kept progressives firmly in control of their city council, reviving chances for a tax on big businesses that the tech giant helped fend off last year.Amazo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019