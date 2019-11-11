International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Malaysian court says 1MDB-linked case against Najib will move forward; ex-PM to defend

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kuala Lumpur
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 11:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 11:26 IST
UPDATE 2-Malaysian court says 1MDB-linked case against Najib will move forward; ex-PM to defend
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Malaysian court on Monday ordered former Prime Minister Najib Razak to present his defence against seven charges in a case linked to a scandal surrounding 1MDB, saying a unit of the state fund had been created "for his own private advantage". Najib told the court he would take the stand in his defence.

Najib, who lost a general election last year, faces dozens of criminal charges over accusations that $4.5 billion was stolen from 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), which he co-founded in 2009. In the first case facing him, Najib has pleaded not guilty to three counts of criminal breach of trust, three counts of money laundering and one count of abuse of power amid accusations he received illegal transfers of 42 million ringgit ($10 million) from SRC International, a former 1MDB unit.

"SRC has been wrongfully deprived of the 42 million," Kuala Lumpur High Court judge Mohamad Nazlan Mohamad Ghazali said. "As such, I now call upon the accused to enter his defence on all seven charges." Mohamad Nazlan said Najib was able to create SRC because of his position as prime minister and finance minister.

"While set up as a strategic investment vehicle ... (SRC) was also designed for all intents and purposes to be utilised by the accused for his own private advantage," the judge said. "The actions taken by the accused cannot be construed as a purely lawful exercise," the judge added. "Such conduct was beyond the ordinary and outside the conduct of a prime minister and the finance minister."

Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, who leads Najib's defence team, said he was "sad" about the judge's decision. "Frankly, we were expecting an acquittal at this stage because in our submission we thought it was overwhelming," he told reporters. "But trials, you can never predict (them)."

Muhammad Shafee said he expected the case to go all the way to the highest court, and stretch beyond the next election in 2023. If convicted, Najib, 66, could face hefty fines and jail terms ranging from 15 to 20 years on each charge.

Prosecutors wrapped up their SRC case against Najib after testimony from 57 witnesses. In his closing statement, Attorney General Tommy Thomas said Najib had orchestrated graft at 1MDB "like an emperor". Allegations that about $1 billion in 1MDB funds flowed into Najib's personal accounts angered Malaysians, who voted his long-ruling coalition out of power.

Defence lawyers have said Najib had no knowledge of the transfers into his accounts and that he was misled by Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho and other 1MDB officials. Low, who faces charges in the United States and Malaysia over what authorities say is his central role in the 1MDB case, has denied wrongdoing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

100% FDI in coal mining to help India achieve 300 MT steel output target: Deloitte

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Iyer suggests India's search for No.4 might be over

Indias search for a limited-overs No.4 batsman may finally be at an end after Shreyas Iyer proved his worth with a maiden Twenty20 international fifty in Sundays series decider against Bangladesh.Indias struggles to fill the batting spot do...

Playing for CSK has taught me to counter dew and sweat factor: Chahar

Countering the dew in the sultry Chennai heat has been a big part of Deepak Chahars cricket education and he said it showed during his world record figures of 6 for 7 against Bangladesh in the series-deciding third T20 International here. C...

Challenges have made insolvency law stronger, says IBBI chief

Prompt course corrections have been done to the insolvency law to address the needs of stakeholders, IBBI chief M S Sahoo said on Monday as he emphasised that challenges have made the legislation stronger. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Boar...

Ayodhya trust should include saints, intellectuals who are willing to dedicate themselves in service of Lord Ram: Acharya Satyendra Das

Head priest of the makeshift Ram temple Acharya Satyendra Das on Monday said that Ayodhya trust should include saints and intellectuals, who are willing to dedicate their lives in the service of Lord Ram. The Centre should establish a trust...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019