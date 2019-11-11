Spain's Ciudadanos leader Albert Rivera resigns after election losses

The leader of Spain's Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, on Monday, resigned as party president after the center-right party saw its result collapse in a repeat parliamentary election, El Mundo newspaper said, citing sources.

Albert Rivera, 39, used to worked in a bank before founding Ciudadanos in 2006.

Ciudadanos won 10 seats in Sunday's election, down from 57 seats won in the previous ballot in April. Various potential solutions to unblock the stalemate, however, involve Ciudadanos, alongside regionalist parties. A Ciudadanos spokesman declined to comment but said Rivera would make a statement at 1100 GMT.

Rivera had on Sunday said that there was "no excuses" for his party's collapse in a general election adding that future of Ciudadanos will be decided after an executive committee meeting on Monday.

Polls had shown Albert Rivera's Ciudadanos would lose seats after several senior figures quit over regional deals it has struck with the far-right.

Ciudadanos is a stalwart defender of Spain's unity and strongly opposes any concessions to separatists.