International Development News
Development News Edition

Spain's Ciudadanos leader Albert Rivera resigns after election losses

The leader of Spain's Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, on Monday, resigned as party president after the center-right party saw its result collapse in a repeat parliamentary election.

Spain's Ciudadanos leader Albert Rivera resigns after election losses
Image Credit: Twitter (@Albert_Rivera)

The leader of Spain's Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, on Monday, resigned as party president after the center-right party saw its result collapse in a repeat parliamentary election, El Mundo newspaper said, citing sources.

Albert Rivera, 39, used to worked in a bank before founding Ciudadanos in 2006.

Ciudadanos won 10 seats in Sunday's election, down from 57 seats won in the previous ballot in April. Various potential solutions to unblock the stalemate, however, involve Ciudadanos, alongside regionalist parties. A Ciudadanos spokesman declined to comment but said Rivera would make a statement at 1100 GMT.

Rivera had on Sunday said that there was "no excuses" for his party's collapse in a general election adding that future of Ciudadanos will be decided after an executive committee meeting on Monday.

Polls had shown Albert Rivera's Ciudadanos would lose seats after several senior figures quit over regional deals it has struck with the far-right.

Ciudadanos is a stalwart defender of Spain's unity and strongly opposes any concessions to separatists.

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

100% FDI in coal mining to help India achieve 300 MT steel output target: Deloitte

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Spain's Socialists promise to act fast to form government as far-right surges

Spains Socialist party pledged on Monday to act fast to form a government after its leader and acting prime minister Pedro Sanchez gambled on a repeat election that on Sunday night resulted in no clear winner but a surge for the far right. ...

Himalaya Drug Company launches Quista kidz, nutritional

The Himalaya Drug Company, a leading homegrown wellness brand, has announced the launch of Quista kidz, a nutritional supplement it said was formulated for children aged between three and ten years. It is fortified with 100 per cent milk p...

Free internet access should be a basic human right: Study

Free internet access should be considered as a basic human right, according to a study which noted that people unable to get online -- particularly in developing countries -- lack meaningful ways to influence the global players shaping thei...

Ex-NCM chief Wajahat Habibullah says Ayodhya verdict 'deeply flawed', favours review

Terming the Supreme Courts Ayodhya verdict deeply flawed, former National Commission for Minorities chief Wajahat Habibullah on Monday favoured a review of the judgment, saying that it could have legal implications in the future. Habibullah...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019