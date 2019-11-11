International Development News
Development News Edition

TN CM Palaniswami, DMK chief Stalin condole Seshan's death

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 16:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 16:18 IST
TN CM Palaniswami, DMK chief Stalin condole Seshan's death

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and leaders of political parties including DMK president M K Stalin on Monday paid rich tributes to former Chief Election Commissioner T N Seshan and condoled his death. Palaniswami, in his message, hailed Seshan as a hardworker and an excellent administrator.

Expressing grief, the Chief Minister said during his stint as CEC, Seshan ushered in various electoral reforms and had held several key positions in the Tamil Nadu government. DMK president M K Stalin, along with senior leader T R Baalu visited Seshan's residence here and laid a wreath and conveyed his condolences.

The former CEC was a guardian of democracy who conducted fair and free elections during his tenure, Stalin said adding "his death is an irreparable loss." Seshan was impartial in the discharge of his duties and avoided interference of parties, be it ruling or opposition and facilitated a level playing field for all parties, the DMK chief said. The Election Commission's path should be following his legacy of honest and independent polls and it will be the nation's true tribute to him, Stalin said.

PMK founder-leader S Ramadoss, paying rich tributes, said "India's electoral history cannot be chronicled without mentioning the contribution of T N Seshan." It was Seshan who made India realise the extent of powers of the Election Commission and strengthened democracy by bringing transparency and rooting out poll irregularities, Ramadoss said. Actor-politician Kamal Hassan paid tribute to the former CEC and tweeted: "TN Seshan will be remembered as an embodiment of courage & conviction. It was he who brought the powerful role of the "Election Commission" into the drawing room discussion of the Common Man." Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy also condoled the death of the former bureaucrat.

"Seshan was iron willed and clear headed. You were our mentor and icon. We drew inspiration from you," she said in a message. In a tweet, Narayanasamy said: "My heartfelt condolences at the passing away of former Chief Election Commissioner of India Shri T N Seshan, He was one of the most inspiring civil servants and a Stalwart for free & fair elections in India. May his soul find eternal peace.#TNSheshan #ElectionCommission" Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary, TTV Dhinakaran were among others who condoled Seshan's death.

Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, BJP's Pon Radhakrishnan Tamil Maanila Congress party chief G K Vaasan, former CECs N Gopalaswami, T S Krishnamurthy, Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer, Satyabrata Sahoo, Chennai Police Commissioner A K Viswanathan visited Seshan's residence and paid floral tributes..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

100% FDI in coal mining to help India achieve 300 MT steel output target: Deloitte

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Spain's Socialists promise to act fast to form government as far-right surges

Spains Socialist party pledged on Monday to act fast to form a government after its leader and acting prime minister Pedro Sanchez gambled on a repeat election that on Sunday night resulted in no clear winner but a surge for the far right. ...

Himalaya Drug Company launches Quista kidz, nutritional

The Himalaya Drug Company, a leading homegrown wellness brand, has announced the launch of Quista kidz, a nutritional supplement it said was formulated for children aged between three and ten years. It is fortified with 100 per cent milk p...

Free internet access should be a basic human right: Study

Free internet access should be considered as a basic human right, according to a study which noted that people unable to get online -- particularly in developing countries -- lack meaningful ways to influence the global players shaping thei...

Ex-NCM chief Wajahat Habibullah says Ayodhya verdict 'deeply flawed', favours review

Terming the Supreme Courts Ayodhya verdict deeply flawed, former National Commission for Minorities chief Wajahat Habibullah on Monday favoured a review of the judgment, saying that it could have legal implications in the future. Habibullah...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019