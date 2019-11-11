REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL HONGKONG-PROTESTS/

'Pam! Pam! Pam!': Shooting of protester marks escalation in Hong Kong violence HONG KONG - Hong Kong police shot and critically wounded a protester and a man was doused with petrol and set on fire on Monday as the Chinese-ruled territory spiralled into rare working-day violence in its 24th week of pro-democracy unrest.

AUSTRIA-POLITICS/ Austrian conservative leader Kurz backs coalition talks with Greens

VIENNA - Austrian conservative leader Sebastian Kurz said on Monday he plans to hold formal coalition talks with the Greens, but warned that a deal bringing the left-wing party into government for the first time was uncertain and would require unusual creativity. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT-DIPLOMATS/ For U.S. diplomats, public impeachment hearings could be catharsis and maybe a circus

WASHINGTON - On the first day of November, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sent an internal email to thousands of State Department staff that began: “As champions of American diplomacy, we are in the truth-telling business.” USA-MEASLES/

U.S. records one new case in measles outbreak One new case of measles was reported this weekend in the United States, with the country suffering its worst outbreak of the highly contagious and sometimes deadly disease in close-to three decades.

BUSINESS SINGLES-DAY-ALIBABA-SALES/

Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit $30 billion, on track for record HANGZHOU, China - Chinese retailer Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said on Monday that sales for its annual Singles’ Day shopping blitz crossed the $30 billion mark at 4:31 p.m. (0831 GMT), putting the event on track to set a record in its 11th year.

ADIDAS-MANUFACTURING/ Adidas to close German, U.S. robot factories

BERLIN - Adidas plans to close high-tech “robot” factories in Germany and the United States it launched to bring production closer to customers, saying on Monday deploying some of the technology in Asia would be “more economic and flexible”. SPORTS

TENNIS-ATPFINALS/ Djokovic thrashes Berrettini, Thiem stuns Federer

LONDON - Novak Djokovic ruthlessly took Matteo Berrettini apart at the ATP Finals on Sunday as he began his quest to reclaim the number one ranking by winning his opening group match 6-2 6-1. SOCCER-USA-SEA-TFC/REPORT

Seattle beat Toronto to claim MLS title Seattle Sounders claimed their second MLS Cup in four years as three second-half goals gave the hosts a 3-1 win over Toronto FC in front of a capacity crowd at CenturyLink Field on Sunday.

UPCOMING POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT Impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump heads to new and more public phase

Americans face a spectacle they haven't seen in more than 20 years this week as the Democratic-led impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump enters a new and more public phase with televised hearings featuring diplomats who raised concerns over his dealings with Ukraine. 11 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-IMMIGRARTION/ASYLUM-WORKERS Companies sent letter opposing asylum work permit slowdown

A coalition of 15 companies are urging the withdraw of a Trump administration proposal to slow down the work permit approval process for asylum seekers. The proposed regulation is part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to crack down on asylum seekers. 11 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

POLAND-INDEPENDENCE/MARCH (PIX) (TV) Far-right groups hold annual march in Warsaw on Poland's Independence Day

Far-right organisations hold an annual march through Warsaw to mark Poland's Independence Day. 11 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

LEBANON-PROTESTS/HEZBOLLAH (PIX) (TV) Lebanon's Hezbollah leader to speak as political crisis deepens

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah, is expected to discuss the political and economic crisis in Lebanon during a televised speech. Efforts towards forming an urgently needed new Lebanese government are deadlocked. 11 Nov 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

EU-CLIMATE/EIB European Investment Bank head speaks ahead of key decision on fossil funding

The president of the European Investment Bank Werner Hoyer speaks at event in Luxembourg days before the bank's board is expected to decide on whether to stop funding fossil fuel projects. 11 Nov 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

INDIA-POLLUTION/ (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC) Low visibility as Indian capital hit by days of air pollution

Air pollution in New Delhi causes low visibility in the Indian capital for days. Monuments like India Gate war memorial and India's presidential palace remain engulfed in smog. 12 Nov

BRICS-SUMMIT/ (TV) Heads of State of BRICS nations arrive for summit in Brazil

The BRICS group of leading emerging economies Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa holds it annual summit in Brasilia, with an agenda focusing on technological innovation and incentives for the digital economy. 12 Nov

SRI LANKA-ELECTION/COUNTRY FILE (TV) Country file of Sri Lanka ahead of Nov. 16 presidential election

A file piece chronicles key political events in the history of Sri Lanka ahead of the November 16 presidential election. 12 Nov

SPAIN-ROYALS/CUBA (PIX) (TV) Spanish royals go to Cuba for first state visit Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia begin their first state visit to Cuba where they will attend the celebrations of Havana's 500 years foundation.

12 Nov SOUTHSUDAN-POLITICS/ (TV)

POSTPONED Deadline for South Sudan leaders to form unity government Deadline for South Sudanese President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar to form a unity government after years of war.

12 Nov TURKEY-POLITICS/SYRIA

Turkey's Syria operation reveals division among opposition parties Turkey's operation against Kurdish militants in northern Syria has given President Tayyip Erdogan a bump in polls and revealed divisions between opposition parties, which had banded together in elections this year to beat Erdogan's AK Party.

12 Nov SRI LANKA-ELECTION/SAJITH PREMADASA-PROFILE (PIX) (TV)

Profile of Sri Lanka presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa before upcoming election Profile of Sajith Premadasa, 52, son of a former president and prime minister of Sri Lanka, and who is also one of the front-runners in the country's presidential election on November 16.

12 Nov FOOD-WASTE/VATICAN

Vatican Academy of Sciences and Rockefeller Foundation host conference on food waste The Pontifical Academy of Sciences and the Rockefeller Foundation host two-day conference on food waste and food loss aimed at sharing latest scientific evidence and providing recommendations for expanded global and national actions to curb world hunger.

12 Nov SRI LANKA-ELECTION/GOTABAYA RAJAPAKSA-PROFILE (PIX) (TV)

Profile of Sri Lanka presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa Profile of Sri Lanka's main presidential candidate former wartime defence chief Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

12 Nov CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

NETHERLANDS-SYRIA/ Dutch court to rule on demand of IS brides to be repatriated

A The Hague district court will rule on the demand of 23 women who joined Islamic State from the Netherlands for the judges to order the government to repatriate them and their 56 young children from camps in Syria. 11 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS INDIA-ECONOMY/INDUSTRIALOUTPUT

India releases industrial output data for Sept India will release monthly industrial output data for September on Nov 11 around 5.30 pm (Indian standard time).

11 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT USA-FED/ROSENGREN

Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Rosengren speaks in Oslo, Norway Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren speaks before the Norges Bank and International Banking, Economics and Finance Association (IBEFA) Workshop, "Prepared for the Next Crisis? The Costs and Benefits of Financial Regulation," in Oslo, Norway.

11 Nov 08:15 ET / 13:15 GMT ROCHE-SWISS RESEARCH/

Roche highlights prospective drugs in Swiss research pipeline Roche's pRED Swiss drug development organisation highlights cancer, neurology and ophthalmology drugs in its pipeline.

11 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT COLOMBIA-OIL/

Colombia to publish list of qualified bidders in oil auction Colombia will publish a list of all the companies qualified to bid on 59 blocks in its ongoing oil auction.

12 Nov WALT DISNEY-STREAMING/ (PIX)

Disney's new streaming service is not just for kids In the latest move in the streaming TV wars, Walt Disney Co aims to sign up more than just families to its new streaming service, Disney+.

12 Nov FRANCE-GRAINS/MINISTRY

French farm ministry monthly crop estimates Checking for revisions to the ministry's estimates of 2019 grain production, particularly for the ongoing maize harvest.

12 Nov ODDLY ENOUGH

CALIFORNIA-THERAPY PIG/ (PIX) (TV) World’s first airport therapy pig hogs the limelight at San Francisco airport

LiLou the therapy pig, wearing her airline pilot hat, trots around the terminals of San Francisco airport to cheer up passengers and make air travel more enjoyable. 11 Nov 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE BRITAIN-CITIGROUP/LAWSUIT

Former top forex trader sues Citigroup over dismissal A former senior Citigroup currencies trader, who was fired by the bank, prosecuted in the United States and acquitted last year of plotting to rig benchmark exchange rates, is bringing an unfair dismissal case against his former employer. The case by Rohan Ramchandani, the former London-based European head of Citigroup’s foreign exchange trading desk, is due to begin next Tuesday.

12 Nov

