WB: BJP writes to EC against police officer for flouting MCC norms

BJP on Monday filed a complaint in the Election Commission against the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Thanapara police station, Sumit Kumar Ghosh accusing him of violating Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Letter written by BJP to EC against the O/C of Thanapara in Nadia district . Image Credit: ANI

BJP on Monday filed a complaint in the Election Commission against the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Thanapara police station, Sumit Kumar Ghosh accusing him of violating Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The BJP has accused him of taking part in door to door campaigns with the Trinamool Congress MP.

"This is to bring your notice that the O/C of Thanapara PS, Nadia district, Sumit Kumar Ghosh, within 77 AC Karimpur has been seen regularly going for door to door campaigning with the AITC MP. This is a blatant violation of the MCC which is in force in the entire district," the letter was written by BJP state secretary Tushar Kanti Ghosh read. A photo that allegedly shows the officer with the Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra while she is conducting a "door to door campaign" for the by-elections has also been included with the letter.

"The BJP demands the immediate transfer of Ghosh from these duties and be kept out of the districts in which the MCC is operative. Also, appropriate action should be initiated against the officer," the letter added. By-elections for the Kaliaganj (SC) and Kharagpur Sadar legislative assembly constituencies are scheduled to take place on November 25.

The Kharagpur Sadar fell vacant after the election of BJP's Dilip Ghosh to Lok Sabha. (ANI)

