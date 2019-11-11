International Development News
Development News Edition

Centre has no intention of regularising unauthorised colonies: AAP

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 18:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 18:48 IST
Centre has no intention of regularising unauthorised colonies: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday claimed that the Centre has no intention of fulfilling its promise of regularising unauthorised colonies and that it's just an election gimmick. The BJP, however, hit back saying that it is the Central government's "sincere" effort to regularise such colonies and alleged that the AAP government in Delhi is acting "irresponsibly" on the issue.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the Congress had also issued provisional certificates in 2008 before the assembly elections and after coming to power it had not regularised these colonies. "Now BJP is doing the same thing. The BJP is saying that they will register names of people living in unauthorised colonies on an online portal. It is nothing but an attempt to dupe people," Singh said.

AAP leader Gopal Rai said the regularisation of unauthorised colonies is "just an election promise that the ruling party has no intention of fulfilling". BJP leader Vijender Gupta, however, claimed that the AAP's intentions are "mala fide" on the issue.

"They (AAP leaders) are acting irresponsibly. It is double speak on part of the AAP. On the one hand they are thanking the Centre for the move and on the other they are speaking something else," he said. In October, the Union Cabinet approved a proposal to grant ownership rights to people living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi.

Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said the Centre would also bring a bill in the Winter Session of Parliament to give relief to the residents of unauthorised colonies in the national capital. The move comes ahead of Assembly polls in Delhi, scheduled for early next year.

The decision is applicable to 1,797 identified unauthorised colonies spread over 175 square km inhabited by people from lower income groups, Puri had said last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Labour's Corbyn says Trump got his wish of Johnson-Farage deal

The leader of Britains opposition Labour Party said on Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump had got his wish for Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage to make a pact with Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Farage said he would not stand candidates...

Shiv Sena has not yet received letters of support from

Shiv Sena has not yet received letters of support fromCongress and NCP, claim BJP sources....

Athletics-CAS confirms Salazar appeal against four-year ban

American Alberto Salazar, who has coached some of the worlds top distance runners, has appealed against his four-year ban for doping violations, the Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS said Monday. Salazar was given a four-year ban by the U....

US STOCKS-Wall Street set for weak open as Trump, Hong Kong sour mood

Wall Streets main indexes were set to retreat at the open on Monday as comments by President Donald Trump dampened expectations around a U.S.-China trade deal, while escalating violence in Hong Kong added to investor worries. Hopes of a pha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019