Arunachal MLAs for converting regulations into acts to protect

  • Itanagar
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 19:35 IST
The lawmakers in Arunachal Pradesh have suggested the state government to approach the Centre to convert two regulations that provide safeguard to the indigenous people into acts before enacting the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), a statement said on Monday. The MLAs, during a meeting with the Consultative Committee on Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), requested the state to urge the Centre to convert the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR), 1873 and the Chin Hills Regulation 1896 into acts.

During the meeting chaired by Home Minister Bamang Felix here on Saturday, the legislators have expressed their apprehension that amendment to the principal act will "badly affect the state in all spheres" unless Arunachal Pradesh is kept out of the purview of the CAB. Further, there is no cut-off year in the CAB which is likely to affect the demography of the state in the years to come, they told the committee.

Converting the regulations into acts could provide more protection to the indigenous tribal people of the state even if the CAB is passed in Parliament, the legislators said. Earlier, the consultative committee, constituted by the state, held a series of meetings with all the stakeholders, including the political parties, students, and various organisations to gather views and suggestions from them on the CAB.

Felix assured that the views, shared by people representing a cross section of society, would be submitted to the state government. Arunachal Pradesh government will present the recommendations to the Centre to ensure that adequate provisions are incorporated in the CAB to safeguard the interests of the people of the state, he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said on October 1 that Parliament will pass the CAB which will grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan after seven years of stay in the country even if they do not possess proper documents. The indigenous people of the Northeastern states fear that entry of these people will endanger their identity and livelihood.

During a meeting of the North East Democratic Alliance at Guwahati, Shah, also BJP president, had said the concerns of the North Eastern states will be incorporated in the CAB and sought suggestions on the issue..

