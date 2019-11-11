International Development News
Former CEC Seshan's mortal remains consigned to flames

  Updated: 11-11-2019 20:13 IST
Former Chief Election Commissioner T N Seshan, who pioneered far reaching electoral reforms in the country and edged out money and muscle power from the poll arena, was cremated here on Monday. Seshan, who helmed the Election Commission for six long years between 1990 and 1996, was cremated at the Besant Nagar electric crematorium here after a host of leaders and well wishers paid floral tributes at his Alwarpet residence.

He was 86 and died following a cardiac arrest at 9.45 PM on Sunday. After family members performed the last rites, Seshan's mortal remains were consigned to flames with close relatives and well wishers in attendance.

Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain flew down from Delhi and conveyed condolences at their residence, Seshan's family told PTI. In a condolence message, the EC said, "Seshan redefined the very grammar of the electoral process...he redeemed the autonomy and authority that the Constitution has bestowed upon ECI under Article 324 of the Constitution." From a career bureaucrat, he repositioned himself as "Chief Election Commissioner of India" who reminded people the power of vote.

"He will remain an icon for the Election Commission and the nation forever. Seshan has left behind a rich legacy for the Commission and will continue to inspire us at the Election Commission of India. We pray for the noble departed soul and convey our profound condolences," Chief Election Commissioner, Sunil Arora and Election Commissioners Sushil Chandra and Ashok Lavasa said in their condolence.

DMK president M K Stalin, senior AIADMK leader and Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, former Union Ministers Pon Radhakrishnan and G K Vaasan were among those who paid tributes at Seshan's residence..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

