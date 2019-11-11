International Development News
Development News Edition

Anil Vij wants Navjot Sidhu to apologise for praising Imran Khan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ambala
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 23:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 23:01 IST
Anil Vij wants Navjot Sidhu to apologise for praising Imran Khan
Image Credit: wikipedia

Senior BJP leader Anil Vij on Monday slammed Congress' Navjot Singh Sidhu for praising Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Kartarpur corridor inauguration ceremony and for allegedly seeking to present the Pakistani leadership on a higher pedestal than India's. Vij, who is a six-time MLA from Ambala Cantt, alleged that "Sidhu tried to politicize the religious function".

"At the function in Kartarpur, he showed more importance to Imran Khan whereas he should have been speaking more about Guru Nanak Dev. He spared no effort to present Pakistani leadership on a higher pedestal than India's. For this, he should apologize to the Sikh community and the nation," Vij told reporters here. He also criticized Sidhu's remarks praising Imran Khan and describing him as the king of hearts. Sidhu had said, "Sikandar (Alexander) had won the world with fear and you (Imran Khan) won the hearts all over the world."

"There is some special chemistry between Sidhu and Imran or is it some gameplan of Pakistan? I think it needs to be investigated," said Vij. Sidhu, a former Punjab Minister, had traveled to Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan on Saturday on the invitation of Imran Khan on the occasion of the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor connecting historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of the Sikh faith founder, with Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur, Punjab.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

UPDATE 1-Apple co-founder says Apple Card algorithm gave wife lower credit limit

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Boeing says 737 MAX expected to resume flying in January

Boeing on Monday said it expected the 737 MAX airplane, which was grounded after two crashes killed 346 people, to resume flying in January, delaying its return by one month. In parallel, we are working towards final validation of the updat...

Soccer-No pressure to land Club World Cup crown, says Liverpool's Klopp

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp says he feels no extra pressure to deliver the teams first Club World Cup title next month but expects an intense tournament in Qatar amidst a busy run of fixtures across all competitions. Liverpool enter the...

Construction laborers ending lives in Andhra due to new sand policy: Former minister

Nearly 35 lakh construction workers and laborers in Andhra Pradesh are losing their livelihood and many of them are committing suicide due to the new sand policy of the state government, Former minister K Ravindra claimed on Monday. Speakin...

UPDATE 1-Polish far-right groups march on independence anniversary

Tens of thousands of Poles took part in a far-right march in the capital Warsaw on Monday to mark Polish independence, an annual event that has become a focus of friction between nationalists and liberals. Some chanted God, honor, homeland ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019