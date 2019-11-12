International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Israel kills Islamic Jihad commander, rockets fired from Gaza

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Jerusalem
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 10:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 10:18 IST
UPDATE 3-Israel kills Islamic Jihad commander, rockets fired from Gaza
Image Credit: Afro-Palestine Newswire

Israel killed a top commander from the Iranian-backed Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad in a rarely targeted strike in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, accusing him of carrying out a series of cross-border attacks and planning more.

The slaying of Baha Abu Al-Atta in his home looked likely to pose a new challenge for Gaza's ruling Hamas faction, which has mostly tried to maintain a truce with Israel since a 2014 war. Israel casts rising Gaza tensions as part of the wider regional struggle with arch-foe Iran. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has cited such scenarios in trying to form a broad coalition government after two inconclusive elections this year.

Al-Atta's wife was also killed in the blast that ripped through the building in Gaza City's Shejaia district before dawn, Islamic Jihad said. Two other people were wounded. Shortly after, Palestinian militants launched a salvo of rockets into Israel, setting off sirens as far as its port city of Ashdod, some 20 km (12.5 miles) away, witnesses said.

Video circulated on social media, which Reuters could not immediately verify, showed mid-air rocket interceptions by Israel's Iron Dome air defense system. There was no word of casualties or damage. Police closed roads on the Gaza outskirts as a precaution. In a statement, the Israeli military said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had authorized the operation against Al-Atta, blaming him for recent rocket, drone and sniper attacks against Israel, and attempted infiltrations into the country.

"Abu Al-Atta was responsible for most of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad's activity in the Gaza Strip and was a ticking bomb," the statement said, accusing Al-Atta of planning "imminent terror attacks through various means". An Islamic Jihad statement confirmed the death of Al-Atta, who it said had been in the midst of "heroic jihadist action".

"Our inevitable retaliation will rock the Zionist entity," the statement said, referring to Israel. Separately, Hamas said Israel "bears full responsibility for all consequences of this escalation" and pledged that Al-Atta's death "will not go unpunished".

Islamic Jihad shares Hamas's ideological commitment to Israel's destruction. But unlike Hamas, it has often chafed at Egyptian-led efforts to forge ceasefires with the Israelis. Israeli analysts say that Iran, whose nuclear program and regional activities are the focus of a U.S. sanctions campaign, has cultivated Islamic Jihad in Gaza as part of a network of proxy forces on Israel's borders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Watson appointed president of Australian Cricketers' Association

Former all-rounder Shane Watson has been appointed as the president of the Australian Cricketers Association ACA, a position, he says, will help him to give back to the game. The appointment was made at the ACAs Annual General Meeting AGM w...

Stock exchanges shut on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti

Bombay Stock Exchange BSE Ltd and the National Stock Exchange of India NSE Ltd were closed on Tuesday on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti. Wholesale commodity markets including metal and bullion were also shut to mark the 550 birth anniversary...

Chinese state media praises Hong Kong police 'restraint'

State media in China on Tuesday said the Peoples Liberation Army was on hand if necessary to support the police in Hong Kong as it praised the force for its restraint, the day after an unarmed pro-democracy protester was shot. The city witn...

President, Vice President greet citizens on occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti

President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday greeted the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. Taking to Twitter, the President said, On the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, greetings to all ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019