International Development News
Development News Edition

Will urge PM Modi to prevail upon Pak for opening more Gurudwaras for Indian Sikhs: Amarinder Singh

During the celebrations of the 550th Prakash Purb of Sri Guru Nanak Devji, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced that he would urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prevail upon Pakistan for opening more historic Gurudwaras to Indian Sikhs.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Sultanpur Lodhi (Punjab)
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 16:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 16:47 IST
Will urge PM Modi to prevail upon Pak for opening more Gurudwaras for Indian Sikhs: Amarinder Singh
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. File photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

During the celebrations of the 550th Prakash Purb of Sri Guru Nanak Devji, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced that he would urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prevail upon Pakistan for opening more historic Gurudwaras to Indian Sikhs. The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, too had joined the Chief Minister at Gurdwara Sri Ber Sahib in leading the historic celebrations in the state.

Punjab Governor VPS Badnore and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot were among the other luminaries present at the event. He also announced that the 550th Prakash Purb celebrations, which commenced last year, would continue till November 2020.

Amarinder Singh also announced his government's decision to honour Punjab police personnel with 'Prakash Purb Tagma' (Medal) for their service to the state. Addressing a religious congregation after the bhog of 'Sri Sehaj Path', the Chief Minister said in keeping with his government's decision to release 550 convicts prematurely to mark the historic occasion, 450 had already been freed, while the others would be released over the next few months.

Captain Amarinder acknowledged the support given by the Central government in making the celebrations a success and expressed happiness at the participation of people from different political parties. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Creating chances not enough, we have to score from them: Chhetri

Talismanic captain Sunil Chhetri on Tuesday asked his team-mates to pull up their socks and produce an improved performance in the teams crunch World Cup qualifying round match against Afghanistan on Thursday. After inspiring performance ag...

US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Trump speech

U.S. stock index futures were largely flat on Tuesday, as investors turned their focus to a speech by President Donald Trump for clarity on U.S.-China trade relations.Hopes of a resolution to the 16-month long tariff war and a strong corpor...

UPDATE 2-Jailed Catalan leader could have sought immunity from European Parliament -court adviser

A jailed Catalan separatist leader elected to the European Parliament while in detention had the right to ask lawmakers to decide whether to uphold his immunity, an adviser to the European Court of Justice said on Tuesday. The advice from A...

BJP leader Baidyanath Ram joins JMM, to contest from Latehar

BJP leader Baidyanath Ram joined the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and got the ticket to contest from Latehar SC assembly seat, a JMM statement said here on Tuesday. Ram, who was a two-time minister BJP-led NDA governments in the state, was denied...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019