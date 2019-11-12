Spain's acting PM Sanchez and Podemos leader to make joint declaration - La Sexta

Spain's acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and the leader of left-wing party Unidas Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, will make a joint declaration on Tuesday, Spanish broadcaster La Sexta said.

Sunday's election left Spain's parliament even more fragmented than a previous election in April, with the Socialists winning but still short of a majority and seeking allies to form a government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)