Spain's acting PM Sanchez and Podemos leader to make joint declaration - La Sexta
Spain's acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and the leader of left-wing party Unidas Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, will make a joint declaration on Tuesday, Spanish broadcaster La Sexta said.
Sunday's election left Spain's parliament even more fragmented than a previous election in April, with the Socialists winning but still short of a majority and seeking allies to form a government.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pedro Sanchez
- Spain
- Pablo Iglesias
- Spanish
- Socialists
ALSO READ
Spain's Socialists lead ahead of election, far-right party Vox jumps
UPDATE 1-Spain's Socialists lead ahead of election, far-right party Vox jumps
UPDATE 2-Opinion polls point to stalemate in Spain's Nov.10 election
Spain's Socialists continue to lose support - opinion polls
Spain's far-right seen boosting score in Nov.10 election - poll