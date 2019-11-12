International Development News
Development News Edition

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham wins defamation case in UK High Court

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 20:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 20:07 IST
Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham wins defamation case in UK High Court
Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's former wife, Reham Khan, has won "substantial" damages and received an apology from a Pakistani news channel over defamatory allegations by a government minister during a show last year. At a hearing in the High Court in London on Monday, Justice Matthew Nicklin was informed about the apology and undisclosed damages agreed between the parties.

Reham, a British national of Pakistani-origin, launched the legal proceedings over a broadcast entitled 'On the Front with Kamran Shahid' on Dunya TV in June 2018, during which she said Sheikh Rasheed, the current Federal Minister of Railways in Pakistan, made very serious and entirely false allegations against her. "The most serious allegation that he made was to claim that our client had colluded with her ex-husband's political rivals, the Pakistan Muslim League, and accepted a substantial payment from or on behalf of its leader, Mr. Shehbaz Sharif, in return for writing her autobiography," said Alex Cochrane from Hamlins LLP, who represented Reham in the Royal Courts of Justice in London.

"Dunya TV has now made a full and unequivocal public apology to our client and it has accepted that she never received any payments from Mr. Shehbaz Sharif or anyone in the Pakistan Muslim League for her book. Dunya TV has also given an undertaking not to repeat these false allegations about our client and they have paid her substantial damages and all her legal costs," he said. The court heard that during the telecast last year, Reham, a journalist and broadcaster, was also likened to a historical Pakistani female figure known as "Budhan Bai", who was a well-known courtesan, as part of a series of "slurs" upon her reputation.

Dunya TV, a 24-hour Urdu language news and current affairs television channel which has a license to broadcast in the UK, said that it accepts that the allegations made by the guest commentator, Sheikh Rasheed, were "wholly untrue". "The Defendant (Dunya News Limited) accepts that there was and is no truth in the allegations advanced during the broadcast and is happy to set the record straight and apologize to the Claimant (Reham)," notes the court order.

Reham had also complained to the UK's media watchdog, the Office of Communications (OFCOM), in the wake of the broadcast last year. In February this year, that complaint had been upheld by OFCOM. At the conclusion of her legal battle, the media persons whose controversial memoir titled 'Reham Khan' made references to her marriage to Imran Khan before their divorce in 2015, said she felt "fully vindicated".

She said in a statement: "I am glad that justice has finally prevailed. It took me a long legal battle to prove my innocence and the fact that I was victimized and defamed by Dunya and several other news channels for business and political gains". "It's hurtful that sections of Pakistani media and politicians linked with PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf) made false allegations knowing well that these allegations lacked any truth. I hope that my victory and vindication serves as a catalyst for ethical journalism and honest politics in Pakistan."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Kamdhenu posts net profit of Rs 6.52 cr in Sep qtr

Leading TMT maker Kamdhenu Tuesday said its net profit jumped over 25 percent to Rs 6.52 crore during the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The company had clocked Rs 5.20 crore net profit during the same period a year ago, Kamdhenu said in...

Info Edge posts net loss of Rs 111.8 cr in Sep qtr

Info Edge India, which runs job portal naukri.com, on Tuesday reported a wider net loss of Rs 111.8 crore for the September 2019 quarter. The companys net loss stood at Rs 40.7 crore in the year-ago period, Info Edge said in a regulatory fi...

It's official: Sena to work with NCP, Cong for govt formation

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said the Congress, the NCP and his party will work out a formula for formation of the government in Maharashtra facing political uncertainty for nearly three weeks now. Attacking the BJP over its...

Crisil Q3 net jumps 16% to Rs 105 cr

Leading rating agency Crisil has reported a 16.77 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 105.1 crore in September quarter as against Rs 90 crore in the year-ago period. For the nine months ended September 30, the agency reported a marginal dip ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019