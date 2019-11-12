Imposition of President's rules 'an 'insult to the voters': Raj Thackeray
After the imposition of President's Rule following the political stalemate in the state, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday termed it as an 'insult to the voters.' "Imposition of President's Rule in Maharashtra is an insult by the masters of the voters of Maharashtra," Raj Thackeray's tweet in Marathi read.
Maharashtra came under the President's Rule today after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his approval for the requisite notification. The President signed the notification following the recommendation of the Union Cabinet which acted on the report from the state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.
The Governor had recommended the imposition of President's Rule following the political stalemate in the state over the formation of the government with BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP being unable to gather support for forming government in the state. (ANI)
