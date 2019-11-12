International Development News
Development News Edition

Imposition of President's rules 'an 'insult to the voters': Raj Thackeray

After the imposition of President's Rule following the political stalemate in the state, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday termed it as an 'insult to the voters.'

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 20:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 20:19 IST
Imposition of President's rules 'an 'insult to the voters': Raj Thackeray
MNS chief Raj Thackeray. File photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

After the imposition of President's Rule following the political stalemate in the state, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday termed it as an 'insult to the voters.' "Imposition of President's Rule in Maharashtra is an insult by the masters of the voters of Maharashtra," Raj Thackeray's tweet in Marathi read.

Maharashtra came under the President's Rule today after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his approval for the requisite notification. The President signed the notification following the recommendation of the Union Cabinet which acted on the report from the state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

The Governor had recommended the imposition of President's Rule following the political stalemate in the state over the formation of the government with BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP being unable to gather support for forming government in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Info Edge posts net loss of Rs 111.8 cr in Sep qtr

Info Edge India, which runs job portal naukri.com, on Tuesday reported a wider net loss of Rs 111.8 crore for the September 2019 quarter. The companys net loss stood at Rs 40.7 crore in the year-ago period, Info Edge said in a regulatory fi...

It's official: Sena to work with NCP, Cong for govt formation

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said the Congress, the NCP and his party will work out a formula for formation of the government in Maharashtra facing political uncertainty for nearly three weeks now. Attacking the BJP over its...

Crisil Q3 net jumps 16% to Rs 105 cr

Leading rating agency Crisil has reported a 16.77 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 105.1 crore in September quarter as against Rs 90 crore in the year-ago period. For the nine months ended September 30, the agency reported a marginal dip ...

UPDATE 1-Catalan parliament presses case for independence, more protests planned

Catalonias parliament pressed its case for secession from Spain on Tuesday, two days after a national election, while French riot police fired tear gas at Catalan protesters to try to unblock a major border crossing.Defying a warning of leg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019