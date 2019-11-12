IFFI to start by short film dedicated to Manohar Parrikar: Goa CM

A short film at the 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will be dedicated to late Manohar Parrikar, said Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday.Sawant said the film festival will celebrate the role played by Parrikar, Goa's former Chief Minister and also a Union Minister, who hosted the first edition of the festival in Goa in 2002. "The short film will pay tribute to Manohar Parrikar. He had started IFFI in 2004. His ideas and thoughts will be highlighted in the short film at the IFFI," said Sawant.

Earlier, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar informed that 200 foreign films will be filmed at the film festival. In the event, 24 films are in the race for Oscar nominations. The festival will showcase 50 films of 50 women directors.

Javadekar also informed that French actor Isabelle Hupert will be honoured at the festival with 'Life Time Achievement Award' for a 'foreign artiste'. South Indian superstar Rajinikanth will also be conferred with the 'Icon Of Golden Jubilee Award' for his outstanding contribution in Indian cinema at the festival. (ANI)

