International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-U.S. Army should assess security risks of using TikTok for recruitment -Sen. Schumer

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 22:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 21:51 IST
UPDATE 1-U.S. Army should assess security risks of using TikTok for recruitment -Sen. Schumer
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The top Democrat in the U.S. Senate, Chuck Schumer, on Tuesday released a letter he wrote to Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy raising concerns about the U.S. military's use of the China-owned TikTok social media platform for recruiting American teenagers. "While I recognize that the Army must adapt its recruiting techniques in order to attract young Americans to serve, I urge you to assess the potential national security risks posed by China-owned technology companies before choosing to utilize certain platforms," Schumer wrote in the letter dated Nov. 7.

TikTok, a video app popular with teens and 20-somethings, has grown more popular among U.S. teenagers at a time of mounting tensions between Washington and Beijing over trade and technology transfers. The company has stressed its independence from China but has failed to calm congressional nerves about the security of the personal data of U.S. citizens who use the platform. About 60% of TikTok's 26.5 million monthly active users in the United States are between the ages of 16 and 24, the company said this year.

"National security experts have raised concerns about TikTok's collection and handling of user data, including user content and communications, IP addresses, location-related data, metadata, and other sensitive personal information," Schumer wrote. He said he was especially concerned about Chinese laws requiring domestic companies "to support and cooperate with intelligence work controlled by the Chinese Communist Party."

The inter-agency Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) has launched a national security review of TikTok owner Beijing ByteDance Technology Co's $1 billion acquisition of U.S. social media app Musical.ly. U.S. lawmakers have also expressed concern that the Chinese company may censor politically sensitive content.

Schumer asked the Army to answer questions regarding any intelligence consultations it has done regarding TikTok by Dec. 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Two held for arms smuggling in Delhi

Two men were arrested for allegedly smuggling arms in the national capital and its peripherals, police said on Tuesday. Four country-made pistols, 10 live cartridges and a scooter used in delivering the weapons were recovered from the posse...

UN chief urges to use delay formation of S. Sudan unity to make more progress

The UN Secretary-General has welcomed the decision to push back the deadline for the formation of a unity Government in South Sudan.President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar were expected to form a unified transitional Governme...

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Southgate tries to draw line under Sterling affair

England manager Gareth Southgate attempted to draw a line under the altercation between Raheem Sterling and Joe Gomez saying he took ultimate responsibility for the decision to drop Footballer of the Year Sterling. Yet the England manager, ...

UPDATE 1-As protesters hit Chile's streets, peso sinks to historic low

Chiles peso hit a historic low on Tuesday after the government promises to rewrite the countrys dictatorship-era constitution failed to quell anger on the street. The countrys currency plunged to more than 800 pesos per dollar, down more th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019