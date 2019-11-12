International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Brexit donor Arron Banks tells Farage to stand down in Labour marginal seats

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 22:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 22:22 IST
UPDATE 1-Brexit donor Arron Banks tells Farage to stand down in Labour marginal seats
Image Credit: Blue Diamond Gallery

Arron Banks, one of the biggest financiers behind the Brexit campaign, said Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage should stand down candidates in opposition Labour marginal seats to secure Britain's exit from the European Union.

Banks told Reuters that Brexit was under threat and that the only way to secure it was by Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson winning a majority in the Dec. 12 election. On Monday, Farage said he would stand down candidates in 317 Conservative seats. "We need to see further moves to stand down candidates in marginal seats they can't win and go for the 40 or so Labour seats where the Tories (Conservatives) haven't got a hope," Banks told Reuters in an interview. "Brexit is under threat."

"There are 48 hours to save Brexit and save the country from a Corbyn government," Banks said, referring to Socialist Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. "Nigel has remade the Conservative party in his own image, the Conservative Party is the Brexit Party." "The only way Brexit is going to get delivered is by a Boris majority," Banks said, adding that he thought Farage would stand down in Labour marginals.

Banks said election strategist Lynton Crosby's lawyer, Andrew Reid, had broached a possible way out for Farage. "Nigel reminds me of a gambler at a casino that's been winning all night and it's time to take the chips off the table and step away," Banks said. "What we are offering the geezer, as you might say, is Brexit."

The United Kingdom voted by 52%-48% in 2016 to quit the EU, albeit without deciding how it would be done. But parliament has been deadlocked since a 2017 snap election over how, when and even whether to leave. "The Brexit Party needs to stand down more candidates and focus on the 40 to 50 seats where the Tories have no chance at all and the Brexit Party can do real damage to Labour," Banks said.

"If they focus their resources on the 46 they can win, they could potentially win 5 or 10 and then have a more powerful position in parliament," he said. Farage began the campaign earlier this month by warning that his party would contest every seat unless Johnson drops his EU divorce deal and agrees on an election pact. But he came under intense pressure from financial backers who feared that Farage might scupper Brexit altogether.

"The bad boys of Brexit have become the good boys of Brexit: the only way Brexit is going to be delivered is by a Boris majority," Banks said. When asked if he had cut off the finance to Farage, Banks said that lawyer Reid had proposed a compromise that could work for both sides. He said cash did not play a role in Farage's decision.

"We have a PM who led the official Leave campaign and who will return to Westminster with a majority to deliver Brexit," Banks said. "If there is not a Conservative majority then Brexit is over."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Trump and Macron discussed Syria coordination, Iran, trade -White House spokesman

U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron on a phone call on Monday discussed Syria, Iran and trade according to a series of tweets posted by White House spokesman Judd Deere on Tuesday.The two leaders reaffirmed thei...

UPDATE 1-British rocker Doherty handed 3-month suspended prison in Paris

British indie rocker Pete Doherty pleaded guilty to charges of affray in Paris on Tuesday and was handed a three-month suspended prison sentence and 5,000 euro 5,500 fine, his lawyer said. The 40-year-old Libertines frontman, whose band is ...

Wainwright, Cardinals agree to one-year deal

Adam Wainwright has agreed to a one-year contract to return to the St. Louis Cardinals for a 16th season. The team announced the signing Tuesday, but the terms of the deal were not disclosed.We are excited to have Adam returning for 2020 an...

Gzb: Mayor alleges Rs 50-cr tax evasion by municipal officials, BJP councillor seeks proof

Ghaziabad Mayor Asha Sharma has accused the municipal corporation officials here of colluding with some city establishments in alleged tax evasion of Rs 50 crore, following which BJP Councillor Rajendra Tyagi on Tuesday said she must produc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019