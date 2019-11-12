Plane carrying ousted Bolivian president lands in Mexico City
The plane carrying ousted Bolivian President Evo Morales landed on Tuesday morning in Mexico, where he was granted asylum after being forced to resign amid protests in Bolivia over a disputed election, television footage showed.
Mexico's foreign ministry had to negotiate with a host of South American governments to secure Morales' safe passage from Bolivia to Mexico, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard told a news conference earlier on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
