Brexit Party leader Farage snubs calls not to contest Labour seats
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said on Tuesday he is planning to put up candidates in seats held by the opposition Labour Party in next month's general election, ignoring warnings that it might lead to opponents of Brexit controlling the next parliament. On Monday, Farage agreed to help Prime Minister Boris Johnson by withdrawing candidates in 317 seats won by his Conservatives in the last election in 2017. But he is now ignoring calls for him not to contest seats currently held by Labour, which the Conservatives are targeting.
"I put country before party yesterday and now will take the fight to Labour. 300 nominations have been signed off — time to get on the road!" Farage said on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
