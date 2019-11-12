Democratic values murdered by imposing President's rule in Maharashtra: Ex-Guv of UP, Uttarkhand, Mizoram

Aziz Qureshi, who had been Governor of three states, on Tuesday said democratic values were murdered by not following due process before imposing President's rule in Maharashtra. "Democratic values and traditions have been killed and the history will not forget us for it," Qureshi, who was Governor was UP, Uttarakhand, and Mizoram said.

However, the former Governor hailed Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari as "a good person" and said the decision would not have been made by him. "I don't blame the Maharashtra Governor but... He has been pressurized especially by (Home Minister) Amit Shah," he said.

The former Governor said that Koshyari should have waited till 8:30 pm, the deadline given to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to prove its ability to form the government. "If it could not have proved its ability, the Governor should have called Congress. If Congress is also failed, then he should have recommended for the President's rule," he said.

Earlier today, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his consent to impose the President's rule in Maharashtra after no party could stake claim to form government in the state. (ANI)

