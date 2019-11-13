International Development News
Development News Edition

Lebanon's Aoun says found Hariri hesitant about being PM

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beirut
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 01:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 01:10 IST
Lebanon's Aoun says found Hariri hesitant about being PM
Image Credit: Flickr

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Tuesday he had found outgoing Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri hesitant about taking the job again and he backed a cabinet mixing technocrats and politicians. "I met with Hariri and I found him hesitant between yes and no," Aoun said in a televised interview, adding that he did not know if this was still the case.

Aoun said formal consultations with MPs over the nomination of the next prime minister could begin on Thursday or Friday but he was waiting for answers without which it may take a few days longer. Hariri quit as prime minister of a coalition government on Oct. 29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

Hiroshi Matano appointed as Executive Vice President of MIGA

WhatsApp gulping the battery like never before, iOS, Android users complain

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Browns prep for Fitzpatrick and streaking Steelers

Minkah Fitzpatrick made no secret that he wanted out of Miami. He got his wish before Week 3 and was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a first-round pick in 2020. So far, Fitzpatrick has been well worth a No. 1, as hes collected five in...

Reports: Ravens sign veteran DT Ellis, cut CB Jones

The Baltimore Ravens made some adjustments to their defense Tuesday, signing veteran free-agent defensive tackle Justin Ellis, while cutting cornerbackpunt returner Cyrus Jones and placing defensive lineman Daylon Mack on injured reserve, a...

Lebanon's Aoun calls on protesters to go home, warns of catastrophe

Lebanese President Michel Aoun called on protesters to go home, saying their demands had been heard, and warned of a catastrophe if they stay in the streets.In a televised interview, Aoun also urged the Lebanese not to rush to the banks to ...

UP: 99 arrested, 65 cases registered for objectionable posts on social media post-Ayodhya verdict

Ninety-nine persons have been arrested while 65 cases have been registered till November 12 for objectionable posts on social media post-Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya issue. Office of the Director-General of Police DGP Uttar Pradesh also...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019